In Pictures

Daniel arap Moi: Life in pictures

  • 4 February 2020

The former Kenyan president, Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.

He led Kenya for 24 years, initially winning widespread support in the country, but his rule was marred by economic stagnation and accusations of corruption.

Daniel arap Moi and the representative of the Kenyan Legislative Council Michael Blundell at the opening of the second Lancaster House conference in London Image copyright Google
Image caption As representatives of the Kenyan Legislative Council, Daniel arap Moi and Michael Blundell attend the opening of the second Lancaster House conference in London in February 1962. The conferences negotiated a framework for Kenya's independence from the UK.
Presentational white space
Daniel arap Moi, as the Vice-President and Interior Minister of Kenya in 1967 Image copyright AFP
Image caption He is named vice-president by Jomo Kenyatta in 1967.
Presentational white space
Inauguration of Daniel arap Moi as Kenyan President in 1978 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption He is sworn in as president following the death of Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.
Presentational white space
Daniel arap Moi meeting Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the airport in Kenya in September 1981. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mr Moi meeting Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the airport in Kenya in September 1981.
Presentational white space
Queen Elizabeth II speaking at a State Banquet alongside President Daniel arap Moi. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Queen Elizabeth II speaking at a State Banquet alongside President Moi, during her four-day state visit to Kenya in 1983.
Presentational white space
President Daniel Arap Moi , pictured holding his ceremonial ivory stick, setting fire to tusks worth 3 million US dollars, confiscated from poachers by Kenyan Game Wardens Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption He sets fire to a huge pile of elephant tusks worth $3m (£2.3m) in order to highlight the fight against poaching in 1989.
Presentational white space
Daniel Arap Moi giving a speech in 1991 to 3000 officials of his ruling Kenya African National Union (KANU) that it is the end of one-party rule in Kenya. Image copyright AFP
Image caption He tells officials of his ruling Kenya African National Union (Kanu) that it was the end of one-party rule in Kenya in 1991. The following year he won the country's first multiparty elections amid charges of electoral fraud.
Presentational white space
Daniel arap Moi shown inspects the honour guard at the opening of Parliament in Nairobi in 1992. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Here he inspects the guard of honour at the opening of parliament in Nairobi in 1992.
Presentational white space
President Daniel arap Moi greets his supporters after he was sworn in for final five-year term in Nairobi in 1998 Image copyright AFP
Image caption He greets his supporters after he being sworn in for a final five-year term in Nairobi in 1998.
Presentational white space
Daniel arap Moi and President Bill Clinton at the opening of the National Summit on Africa, "Dialogue and Celebration of Africa and America, Partners in the New Millennium,"at the Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC in February 2000. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Daniel arap Moi and President Bill Clinton at the opening of the National Summit on Africa at the Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC in February 2000.
Presentational white space
Daniel arap Moi sits next to President-elect Mwai Kibaki during the swearing-in ceremony in December 2002 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Daniel arap Moi sits next to President-elect Mwai Kibaki during the swearing-in ceremony in December 2002, ending 24 years of Mr Moi's rule.
Presentational white space

All images belong to the copyright holders as marked

Related Topics