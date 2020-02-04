Daniel arap Moi: Life in pictures
- 4 February 2020
The former Kenyan president, Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.
He led Kenya for 24 years, initially winning widespread support in the country, but his rule was marred by economic stagnation and accusations of corruption.
