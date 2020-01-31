Pro and anti-Brexit demonstrations and marches are being held across the country, as the UK counts down to leaving the European Union.

The UK will officially leave the EU at 23:00 GMT, ending 47 years of membership.

Image copyright PA Wire Image caption The colours of the Union Jack are projected on to Whitehall in London.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Brussels, the UK flag is removed from the European Council building.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS/ Image caption Brexiteers head towards Parliament Square in London. A clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Image caption Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate on Whitehall where the buildings will be lit up.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Media Image caption Crowds gather in London's Parliament Square ahead of Brexit celebrations there later.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Supporters of the EU held a procession through Whitehall to "bid a fond farewell" to the union.

Image copyright ISABEL INFANTES / AFP Image caption A pro-EU activist wearing a cape decorated with an EU flag design joins a rally organised by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Image caption Pro-EU supporters light candles in Smith Square in Westminster.

Image copyright Ben STANSALL / AFP Image caption A pro-EU message is projected onto the cliffs in Ramsgate in Thanet, Kent.

Image copyright Danny Lawson / pa Image caption Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is being held throughout the day.

Image copyright PAUL ELLIS / AFP Image caption Earlier, the prime minister held a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre, a museum and arts centre in Sunderland, the city that was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the 2016 referendum.

