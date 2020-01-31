Brexit in pictures: The UK prepares to leave the EU
- 31 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Pro and anti-Brexit demonstrations and marches are being held across the country, as the UK counts down to leaving the European Union.
The UK will officially leave the EU at 23:00 GMT, ending 47 years of membership.
All photos subject to copyright.