Brexit in pictures: The UK prepares to leave the EU

  • 31 January 2020
Pro and anti-Brexit demonstrations and marches are being held across the country, as the UK counts down to leaving the European Union.

The UK will officially leave the EU at 23:00 GMT, ending 47 years of membership.

The colours of the Union Jack are projected on to Whitehall in London. Image copyright PA Wire
Image caption The colours of the Union Jack are projected on to Whitehall in London.
The UK flag is removed from the European Council building in Brussels. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Brussels, the UK flag is removed from the European Council building.
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day in London. Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS/
Image caption Brexiteers head towards Parliament Square in London. A clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street.
Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate on Whitehall, Westminster, London. Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA
Image caption Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate on Whitehall where the buildings will be lit up.
Brexiteers in Parliament Square, London, ahead of the UK leaving the European Union at 11pm on Friday. Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Media
Image caption Crowds gather in London's Parliament Square ahead of Brexit celebrations there later.
Pro-EU activists protest at Parliament Square as people prepare for Brexit on 31 January 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption Supporters of the EU held a procession through Whitehall to "bid a fond farewell" to the union.
A pro-EU activist wearing a cape decorated with an EU flag design joins a rally organised by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London on 31 January ,2020 Image copyright ISABEL INFANTES / AFP
Image caption A pro-EU activist wearing a cape decorated with an EU flag design joins a rally organised by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London.
Pro-EU supporters light candles in Smith Square in Westminster, London, ahead of the UK leaving the European Union at 11pm on Friday. Image copyright Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Image caption Pro-EU supporters light candles in Smith Square in Westminster.
A pro-EU message is projected onto the cliffs in Ramsgate, southern England Image copyright Ben STANSALL / AFP
Image caption A pro-EU message is projected onto the cliffs in Ramsgate in Thanet, Kent.
Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is being held throughout the day ahead of the UK leaving the European Union at 11pm this evening. Image copyright Danny Lawson / pa
Image caption Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is being held throughout the day.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, in Sunderland, northeast England on 31 January 2020. Image copyright PAUL ELLIS / AFP
Image caption Earlier, the prime minister held a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre, a museum and arts centre in Sunderland, the city that was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the 2016 referendum.

