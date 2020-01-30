Your pictures on the theme of 'electric'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "electric".

  • Light show in Sydney, Australia Usha Venkat

    Usha Venkat: "I took the picture in Sydney, Australia, during the Vivid festival. The iconic Sydney Opera House, the harbour and the surrounding buildings in the city are illuminated by the powerful laser lights and projections. It captures the electrifying moments of the laser show lighting up the entire city."

  • Lightning in western France Nick Collins

    Nick Collins: "A lucky bit of timing for me, capturing a lightning strike in the clouds above Les Portes on Il De Ré, in western France."

  • Tent against a starry sky Mick Lobley

    Mick Lobley: "Camping paradise, that is the Chisos Basin, Big Bend, in Texas, showing the torchlight within the tent."

  • Pattern on the ceiling Gemma Lawrence

    Gemma Lawrence: "A unique lightshade making a wonderful pattern on the ceiling, without electric this wouldn’t be possible. Thank you Thomas Edison."

  • Electric guitar Wayne Weedon

    Wayne Weedon: "My electric guitar taken through a clear sphere. With the vibrant green wall behind, it came out as a blaze of electric colour."

  • High Voltage sign Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Electric bulbs illuminate a hot-pink warning, 'High voltage.' Taken at a construction site in my neighbourhood of New York City."

  • Galahs on the electricity lines in outback Australia Penni James

    Penni James: "Galahs are a type of cockatoo found in a lot of Australia. In this outback town, there was a large flock of them congregating on the electricity lines - they were making a huge racket and seemed to be enjoying themselves."

  • Neon signs Iva Janiga

    Iva Janiga photographed neon signs that are part of a museum in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

  • Lights on an elevator Gosia Sousa

    Gosia Sousa: "This staircase would not look so fab without the electric lights."

  • Amplifier Steve Roys

    Steve Roys: “I love the unique sound and retro look that electric valves bring to hi-fi. In this picture, the blue power light is reflected in the glass tubes of the amplifier. For me, this visually represents the invisible electrons flying about within the vacuum that generate that luscious sound."

  • Electric cables in Chile Richard Fuller

    Richard Fuller: "I noticed there might be some confusion with some of the overhead electrical connections. Everything was working, so no problem."

  • Team fixing power cables Anne W Patchell

    Anne W Patchell: "This power crew up in the sky upgrading power lines in Fairfax, Virginia, made an electric image."

  • Electric light tunnel at Heaton Park, Manchester Natalia Struk

    And finally Natalia Struk took this picture of the lights at Heaton Park in Manchester. The next theme is "paths" and the deadline for entries is 4 February 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

