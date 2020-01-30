Your pictures on the theme of 'electric'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "electric".
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: "I took the picture in Sydney, Australia, during the Vivid festival. The iconic Sydney Opera House, the harbour and the surrounding buildings in the city are illuminated by the powerful laser lights and projections. It captures the electrifying moments of the laser show lighting up the entire city."
Nick Collins
Nick Collins: "A lucky bit of timing for me, capturing a lightning strike in the clouds above Les Portes on Il De Ré, in western France."
Mick Lobley
Mick Lobley: "Camping paradise, that is the Chisos Basin, Big Bend, in Texas, showing the torchlight within the tent."
Gemma Lawrence
Gemma Lawrence: "A unique lightshade making a wonderful pattern on the ceiling, without electric this wouldn’t be possible. Thank you Thomas Edison."
Wayne Weedon
Wayne Weedon: "My electric guitar taken through a clear sphere. With the vibrant green wall behind, it came out as a blaze of electric colour."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Electric bulbs illuminate a hot-pink warning, 'High voltage.' Taken at a construction site in my neighbourhood of New York City."
Penni James
Penni James: "Galahs are a type of cockatoo found in a lot of Australia. In this outback town, there was a large flock of them congregating on the electricity lines - they were making a huge racket and seemed to be enjoying themselves."
Iva Janiga
Iva Janiga photographed neon signs that are part of a museum in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Gosia Sousa
Gosia Sousa: "This staircase would not look so fab without the electric lights."
Steve Roys
Steve Roys: “I love the unique sound and retro look that electric valves bring to hi-fi. In this picture, the blue power light is reflected in the glass tubes of the amplifier. For me, this visually represents the invisible electrons flying about within the vacuum that generate that luscious sound."
Richard Fuller
Richard Fuller: "I noticed there might be some confusion with some of the overhead electrical connections. Everything was working, so no problem."
Anne W Patchell
Anne W Patchell: "This power crew up in the sky upgrading power lines in Fairfax, Virginia, made an electric image."
Natalia Struk
And finally Natalia Struk took this picture of the lights at Heaton Park in Manchester. The next theme is "paths" and the deadline for entries is 4 February 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.