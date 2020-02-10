In Pictures

Oscars 2020 pictures: Red carpet glamour

  • 10 February 2020
Nominees and guests showed off their glitzy outfits at the 92nd Academy Awards, posing for photographers on the famous red carpet.

Billy Porter on the red carpet wearing a dress Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Following up on last year's tuxedo and black dress combo, Billy Porter did not disappoint with his red carpet outfit; he sported a Giles Deacon dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Swarovski jewels.
Billy Porter Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mr Porter's eyewear was suitably gold and glitzy - Dame Edna, eat your heart out.
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman on the red carpet Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption George MacKay (left) and Dean-Charles Chapman looked pleased to be attending the awards. The pair starred in Sam Mendes' World War One film 1917, nominated for best picture.
Laura Dern in a dress on the red carpet Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Laura Dern wore a soft pink dress with a jewelled black bodice. When asked on the carpet what sort of speech she might give if she won best supporting actress for Marriage Story, she said: "Hopefully you get inspired in the moment and speak from your heart."
Parasite cast and crew Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption The cast and crew of Parasite, nominated for best picture, took to the carpet together.
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Spike Lee, seen here with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, paid tribute to the late basketball player Kobe Bryant. Bryant's jersey number 24 was emblazoned on his purple and yellow suit jacket.
Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet Image copyright AFP
Image caption Sigourney Weaver wore a draped emerald gown with delicate pleats.
America Ferrera on the red carpet Image copyright Reuters
Image caption America Ferrara wore an elegant red dress to match the red carpet. The pregnant actress featured in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which is nominated for best animated feature.
Chrissy Metz in red dress on the red carpet Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Chrissy Metz wore a flowing ruby red dress. The actor and singer will be performing during the Oscars ceremony.
Gam Wichayanee on the red carpet Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Singer Gam Wichayanee was a vision of purple and pink taffeta.
Regina King on the red carpet Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Regina King wore a pink gown with silver stitching.
Olivia Colman on the red carpet Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Olivia Colman, winner of last year's best actress award, sported a blue velvet gown and cape.
Billie Eilish on the red carpet Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish showed off her unique sense of style in a Chanel suit.
Billie Eilish on the red carpet Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The singer's distinctive green and black hair included Chanel hair clips, matching the rest of her striking outfit.

