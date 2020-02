This year's Oscars made history with South Korean film Parasite being named best picture, making it the first non-English language film to take the top prize.

Other highlights included Renee Zellweger winning best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix winning best actor for Joker.

Here are the best pictures from some of the key moments at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae kicked off the ceremony with a performance of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, the title song from the film of the same name. The film stars Tom Hanks, who was nominated for best supporting actor.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption In the absence of a host, comedians Steve Martin (left) and Chris Rock delivered an opening monologue, saying they hoped there wouldn't be a repeat of the envelope mix-up of 2017.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chris Rock spotted Martin Scorsese in the audience and quipped: "I loved the first season of The Irishman," a reference to the film's 3.5-hour running time.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Regina King announced the first Oscar win of the evening; Brad Pitt for best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt. "Leo, I'll ride on your coat tails any day," he joked - shouting out his co-star in the film, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Actress and writer Mindy Kaling then presented the Oscar for best animated feature film to the team of Toy Story 4, including Josh Cooley (left) and Mark Nielsen (centre).

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Karen Rupert Toliver (left) and Matthew A. Cherry picked up an Oscar for best animated short for Hair Love. The film tells the story of a father who tries to do his daughter's hair for the first time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Idina Menzel gave the first performance of the evening, singing Into the Unknown from Frozen 2.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Director Bong Joon-ho received a hug from fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach after Joon-ho won the Oscar for best original screenplay for Parasite.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Taika Waititi held his Oscar tightly after winning the statuette for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, as presenters Natalie Portman (left) and Timothee Chalamet (right) looked on.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Scarlett Johansson gives Laura Dern a congratulatory hug after she wins best supporting actress for Marriage Story.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dern gave a shout-out to her mother and fellow actress Dianne Ladd, who was actually nominated for the same award on three occasions.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Eminem took to the stage to perform Lose Yourself, from his 2002 film 8 Mile, in a performance not advertised in advance.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption James Corden (left) and Rebel Wilson reprised their roles in the poorly-received film adaptation of Cats. "As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they joked as they introduced the category.

Image copyright AFP Image caption (Left to right) Dominic Tuohy, Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler celebrated their Oscar win for best visual effects for the film 1917.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Director Bong Joon-ho held his Oscar aloft as Parasite won best international feature film.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Gal Gadot handed composer Hildur Guonadottir an Oscar for best original score for her work on Joker.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Guonadottir said: "A film composer is only as creative as the dialogue with the director. Todd Phillips, you were so generous to invite me on this journey."

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption One of the biggest awards for the evening - best director - went to Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, beating Hollywood giants like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Spike Lee presented the award.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption In an In Memoriam section, Billie Eilish performed Yesterday by The Beatles with Finneas O'Connell, as faces of some of those we've lost flashed up on screen. Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash, was among those remembered, along with Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joaquin Phoenix beat Leonardo DiCaprio and others to win best actor for Joker. After being presented with the award by Olivia Colman, he gave a rallying cry for animal rights and veganism. "I think we've become very disconnected from the natural world," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Renee Zellweger won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland. Among her dedications, Zellweger said: "Ms Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us, and this is certainly for you."

Image copyright EPA Image caption And the big win of the evening was Parasite, named best picture, making it the first ever foreign language film to win the main prize. The producers described the win as "a very opportune moment in history right now", thanking the Academy.

