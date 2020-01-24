In Pictures

Seamus Mallon: A life in pictures

  • 24 January 2020

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP deputy leader and Northern Ireland deputy first minister Seamus Mallon who has died aged 83.

Image caption Seamus Mallon with his wife Geraldine and daughter Orla after retaining his Newry and Armagh Westminster seat in 1987
Image caption Mr Mallon was deputy first minister while Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble was first minister
Image caption In 1999, the pair received honorary doctorates for their work in the peace process from Queen's University Belfast
Image caption Mr Mallon was also the long-term deputy to John Hume as SDLP leader
Image caption Seamus Mallon canvassing in Milford, County Armagh, in 1998
Image caption US President Bill Clinton is shown the view of Belfast from the top steps of Parliament Buildings by Mr Trimble and Mr Mallon and Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1998
Image caption Mr Mallon on the steps of Stormont in 1991
Image caption Mr Mallon at the 1980 SDLP annual conference with Don Canning (left) and Kevin Murphy (right)
Image caption Mr Mallon at the 2012 SDLP conference