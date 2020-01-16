In Pictures

In pictures: Tokyo at night

  • 16 January 2020
Image copyright Liam Wong

Liam Wong is a graphic designer and game developer turned photographer who has captured the nocturnal world of Japan's capital city, Tokyo.

Wong's pictures draw on his work as a video game designer and some of his own software techniques, creating an off-world vision of the city.

"I want to take real moments and transform them into something surreal, to make the viewer question the reality depicted in each photograph," says Wong.

Alleyway in Tokyo with signs for restaurants Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space

Wong grew up in Edinburgh, playing video games before studying his art at Abertay University in Dundee, where he made his first video game in 2009 with some friends.

Some years later, while working on the game Far Cry 4 at the software house Ubisoft, he developed an interest in photography as he travelled to different events.

A car through the hole in a metal wall Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space

"I became fascinated by buildings, shapes, compositions and symmetry, and my initial visits to London and Paris made me increasingly aware of how each city has a different feeling, often dictated by the architecture," says Wong.

Ahead of his first visit to Japan in 2014, Wong purchased a new camera and planned to explore the city. But it was the next year when he found himself in Tokyo during the rain.

"The city came to life," says Wong.

Taxis Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space

"It took on a different persona. It was like being inside the worlds created by Syd Mead and Ridley Scott in Blade Runner or Gaspar Noe in Enter the Void."

Since then he has spent a few years capturing the streets of Tokyo at night, the results now published in his first photography book, TO:KY:OO.

A lantern Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space
Underground tunnel Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space
Self-Portrait in Midgar Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space
Rain at night Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space
Street scene Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space
Night train Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space
Women in kimonos Image copyright Liam Wong
Presentational white space

All photographs © Liam Wong. TO:KY:OO is published by Thames & Hudson.

Related Topics