Latest photos of the devastating Australian bushfires

  • 2 January 2020
Deadly bushfires are ravaging the Australian landscape, so far destroying 1,200 homes across New South Wales and Victoria.

A kangaroo rushes past a burning house Image copyright Matthew Abbott / New York Times / Redux / eyevine
Image caption A kangaroo rushes past a burning house in Conjola on New Year's Eve

This week the fires have razed at least 381 homes in New South Wales and 43 in Victoria, with at least 17 people missing.

The leader of NSW has declared a week-long state of emergency, starting this Friday.

Here are pictures from the past few days.

A firefighter hoses down trees and flying embers Image copyright AFP
Image caption A firefighter hoses down trees and flying embers in an effort to save houses near the town of Nowra in New South Wales
Raging bushfires Image copyright AFP
Image caption Fires rage near Bairnsdale in the East Gippsland region, Victoria
Burning embers cover the ground as firefighters battle against bushfires Image copyright AFP
Image caption Burning embers cover the ground as firefighters battle against bushfires around Nowra

The declared state of emergency will allow local authorities to carry out forced evacuations, road closures "and anything else we need to do as a state to keep our residents and to keep property safe", NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday.

A firefighter walks past burning trees Image copyright AFP
Bushfires burn Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Bushfires burn between the townships of Bemm River and Cann River in East Gippsland, Victoria
People from the town of Cann River are evacuated Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People from the town of Cann River are evacuated to Orbost in East Gippsland

High temperatures and strong winds are forecast for the weekend, leading to "widespread extreme fire danger".

Fire officials have told holidaymakers to urgently leave a 260km (160-mile) stretch of the NSW coast before Saturday.

A firefighter sprays foam retardant Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A firefighter sprays foam retardant in the New South Wales town of Jerrawangala

The deaths in NSW include:

  • Two people found in separate cars on Wednesday morning
  • A father and son who stayed behind to defend their home and farm equipment
  • A 28-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed when wind flipped over his fire engine
A satellite image of Batemans Bay showing bushfires Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A satellite image of Batemans Bay on New Year's Eve
Debris seen around a swimming pool next to the remains of a house destroyed by bushfires Image copyright AFP
Image caption Debris is seen around a swimming pool next to the remains of a house destroyed by bushfires near Batemans Bay
A family sit at a showground Image copyright AFP
Image caption A family sit at a showground in the southern New South Wales town of Bega where they are camping after being evacuated from nearby sites

In December, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short his holiday to Hawaii amid growing criticism of his leadership during the bushfire crisis.

This week he had to cut short another visit - to a fire-hit town when he was heckled by angry residents.

An aerial view of property damaged by bushfires Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption An aerial view of property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield (above and below)
An aerial view of property damaged by bushfires Image copyright Shutterstock
A volunteer holds a burnt brushtail possum Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Tracy Burgess, a volunteer with Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES), holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia's Blue Mountains
A WIRES volunteer holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A WIRES volunteer holds a kangaroo rescued in the Blue Mountains area
Smoke billowing from a fire burning at East Gippsland Image copyright DELWP GIPPSLAND / EPA
Image caption Smoke billows from a fire burning at East Gippsland
Mogo Zoo enclosure with bushfires Image copyright Twitter/mogowildlife

Mogo Zoo (above), managed to save all its animals, with monkeys, pandas and even a tiger housed at one keeper's home.

Smoke billows from a fire burning Image copyright EPA
Image caption Smoke rises from a fire burning at East Gippsland, Victoria.
The Australian government has been facing criticism over its climate policies as the country deals with the devastating bushfires.

Australia is one of the world's biggest per capita greenhouse gas emitters.

Damaged property seen in Mallacoota Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Damaged property seen in Mallacoota in East Gippsland
A red sky from bushfires Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Bushfires make the sky turn red in Mallacoota, Victoria
The remains of burnt out buildings Image copyright AFP
Image caption The remains of burnt out buildings seen along a street in Cobargo, New South Wales
A horse tries to move away from nearby bushfires Image copyright AFP
Image caption A horse tries to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire Image copyright AFP
Image caption A photo from the state government in Victoria shows a helicopter fighting a bushfire near Bairnsdale in East Gippsland
Firefighters hose down trees Image copyright AFP
Image caption Firefighters hose down trees around the town of Nowra
Smoke and flames rise from burning trees Image copyright AFP
Image caption Smoke and flames rise from burning trees around Nowra
A helicopter and two people are seen on snow Image copyright Reuters
Image caption "Carmelised" snow caused by dust from Australian bushfires is seen near Franz Josef Glacier in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand

