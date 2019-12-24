In Pictures

Zoo animals open food-filled Christmas presents

  • 24 December 2019

Over the past few days, zoo animals have been given early Christmas presents in the form of edible treats wrapped up in festive packaging.

Here are pictures from zoos in France, Germany, Colombia and New Zealand.

A kea parrot rips open its wrapped box of Christmas treats
Image caption A kea parrot ripped open its wrapped box of Christmas treats at Orana Wildlife Park on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand
A gorilla enjoys a frozen Christmas treat
Image caption A gorilla at Orana got to enjoy a frozen Christmas treat
Cheetahs explored packages filled with treats
Image caption Also at Orana, cheetahs explored festive packages filled with treats (above and below)
Cheetahs explored packages filled with treats
Squirrel monkeys explore their Christmas package
Image caption Some curious squirrel monkeys explored their food-filled Christmas package at the Zoo de Pescheray in le Breil-sur-Merize, near Le Mans, north-western France (above and below)
Squirrel monkeys explore their Christmas package
Elephants with boxes of food
Image caption In Tierpark Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, elephants were given boxes filled with fruit, straw and nuts
A baboon at Cali Zoo
Image caption A baboon at Cali Zoo in Colombia got to grips with a festive treat
A black jaguar inspects Christmas stockings at Cali Zoo
Image caption A black jaguar inspected Christmas stockings at Cali
A lion eats from its gift box in Cali Zoo
Image caption Also at Cali, a lion ate from its gift box (above) and a capuchin monkey inspected a festive package (below)
A capuchin monkey inspects a festive package at Cali Zoo

