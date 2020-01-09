Your pictures on the theme of 'individuality'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "individuality".
Sara Kratt
Sara Kratt: "Driving on a country road, I noticed the contrast of these white cows against the lush green grass. So I pulled off the road to get a picture. As I was traipsing across their muddy field, I was loving how they all lined up to watch me. Except one."
Lissie Rustage
Lissie Rustage: "Having the freedom to choose your own dreams, in Tasmania."
Issaka Osumanu
Issaka Osumanu: "Elizabeth Yaa Waliba is a musician and therefore loves to express herself through music. She believes that the clothes that she wears says so much about her as an individual and help communicate who she is to people."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "All the other windowsills were adorned with geraniums."
Eileen Wilshaw
Eileen Wilshaw: "My family made a snowman."
Jill Bewley
Jill Bewley: "A family tradition is to take a jumping photo every Christmas but we never know who is going to do what."
Simon Perry
Simon Perry: "I’ve seen this individual in Malton, North Yorkshire, many times but never had the courage to ask him if I could take his photograph. Then, one day… 'Why do you want to take my photograph?' he asked suspiciously. I couldn’t think what to reply, so I just said, ‘I’m a photographer,’ so he agreed. I was sad to hear that he passed away in November."
Johnny Parker
Johnny Parker: "An individual frozen raindrop taken at Thurstaston, on the Wirral, while walking the dogs and grandkids."
J Hamery
J Hamery: "Woman taking a selfie on the Côte Bâsque, France. Selfies have come to illustrate our individuality."
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "There's always one! An alpaca that had to be different."
Simrun
Simrun: "Tiny Nagomi-Jizu statues spotted on the island of Miyajima, in Japan."
Declan McGuinness
Declan McGuinness: "Under weight of darkness and light: Derry's former railway line."
Nick Gibbons
Nick Gibbons: "This is an image of my daughter from a holiday in Alcúdia, Spain. My daughter is so free spirited but often the streets and roads are so busy with people and cars. This image captured a moment of freedom, she could run through this deserted back street in the early afternoon sun."
Guy Butler-Madden
Guy Butler-Madden: "The amount of time and effort the cosplay individuals take in constructing their alternative persona is quite remarkable."
Richard Ray
Richard Ray: "Individual attitude or what!"
Peter Butkovic
Peter Butkovic took this picture of a tree atop a rock in the Tasman National Park, in Tasmania.
Chloe Munday
Chloe Munday: "My son’s eye colouring is unique and people are often intrigued by it. His other eye is completely blue - he loves his individuality."
Julie Reed
Julie Reed: "Nothing quite as individual as our six-year-old cat, Bumble. She is one of a kind and despite looking like butter wouldn't melt... she is a real tomboy and rarely looks this clean after a night out in the fields."
John Wilson
John Wilson: "This mother wood duck is leading her brood of 12 ducklings on a pond near downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. One of the ducklings, though, is an individualist who wants to explore the pond on her, or his, own."
Jon Rendle
Jon Rendle: "As soon as I saw this little golden deciduous tree, standing amongst a forest of tall conifers, it simply spoke to me, 'Do your own thing.'"
Nancy Oliver
Nancy Oliver sent in this picture of her leg in plaster.
Nicola Salt
Nicola Salt sent in a picture of her daughter Ella cave swimming in Croatia.
Neeq Serene
Neeq Serene sent in this pictures.