Readers' pictures of the year 2019

  • 26 December 2019

Throughout the year, you've been sending us your amazing photographs and these are some of the highlights.

  • A woman takes a picture of herself as the sun shines through the archway she stands under Derek Payne

    Derek Payne: "This is the age of the selfie where we define our own identity."

  • Three dogs look down on to a hippo poking out of a river Anant Ganesh Patel 

    Anant Ganesh Patel: "Some dogs show interest in a hippo in Livingstone, Zambia, Africa."

  • Suspended stairs and an escalator Gordon Calder

    Gordon Calder: "I was visiting Liverpool for the first time a few years ago and stumbled across this amazing staircase and escalator combination."

  • Sydney's Anzac bridge Penni James

    Penni James: "A rainy trip over Sydney’s Anzac Bridge (as the passenger)."

  • A woman wearing wings looks to her side as the sun reflects off her face Rhonda Tough

    Rhonda Tough: "I love this picture taken without the subject's knowledge. She is deep in thought with the daylight glow reflecting off her."

  • Figure in the woods Tracey Reid

    Tracey Reid: "Puzzlewood. You may spot the coloured witch that inhabits there."

  • Ballerinas waiting in a queue for the loo Verna Evans

    Verna Evans photographed these ballerinas waiting in a queue for the loo.

  • Women swimming in the river Barbara Bryant

    Barbara Bryant: "The Norfolk Crazy Ladies enjoying a weekly dip in the River Bure at Horstead Mill. We swim all year round, in all weathers, in just our cossies, and always enjoy lots of laughter - and cake."

  • Paul Granahan Paul Granahan

    Paul Granahan took this photo near Crater Lake, Oregon, USA. "I wanted to capture the way the hills disappeared into the early morning mist. I was inspired by the view from this location which was enhanced by smoke from the forest fires, which are a common occurrence in the pine forests."

  • An arrangement of old Wellington boots crockery, caps and a fire extinguisher from the bottom of Lake Windermere Dayve Ward

    Dayve Ward: "Six years ago Paul Rose (the intrepid explorer) had an idea of clearing some of the flotsam and jetsam that lay at the bottom of Windermere in the Lake District. Paul had the idea of bringing a handful of divers he knew to help. That handful grew to over 260 plus 100 on-shore volunteers! This is one of the images I made."

  • Colourful telephone Janie Tonkin

    Janie Tonkin: "An old payphone contrasts against a vermillion wall in a block of artists' studios in Taipei. It looks well maintained, clean and shiny; probably not used in a while."

  • Pictures and books on top of a piano Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: "Family and musical memories on top of the piano in my dining room."

  • People near Niagara Falls Betty Nesbitt

    Betty Nesbitt: "Just waiting my turn to feel the view and the force of Niagara Falls."

  • A waterfall is illuminated under the aurora lit sky Sally Brown

    Sally Brown: "Skógafoss on the Skógá river in Iceland is beautiful during the day and spectacular at night, especially when the aurora decides to dance."

  • A sunflower struggling to bloom Esther Johnson

    Esther Johnson: "This sunflower was really struggling to open in the thick, Cornish mizzle."

  • Hummingbirds Paul Mazurek

    Paul Mazurek: "Two ruby-throated hummingbirds visit my backyard feeder in Richmond, Kentucky."

  • Red chillies Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Drying a recently harvested crop of red chillies."

  • A construction worker works through the night as a red bus passes him by Simon Lamb

    Simon Lamb: "Highway maintenance technicians carrying out night-time road repairs in Cardiff city centre."

  • A man waits to cross the road as cars speed past him Chris Jones

    Chris Jones: "In the wee hours of the morning, a man waits for traffic to clear before crossing a street in Seattle, Washington."

  • A car driving through autumnal trees Sergio Campanile

    Sergio Campanile: "Going south, taken during the autumn in North Bay, Ontario, Canada."

  • A bluebird is confused by its own reflection in a car wing mirror Deborah Roy

    Deborah Roy: "This bluebird is defending his territory against the bluebird in the mirror."

  • Birds with mountains in the distance Sophie Adams

    Sophie Adams: "This picture was taken in Bolivia. We had spent four days driving across the Altiplano where we had encountered snow, lightning, gales and sunshine. I particularly like this image as it was the calm after a storm."

  • Children playing in the pool with their legs over the edge Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: "Family fun on our Spanish villa holiday, but someone just had to go and spoil the line-up..."

  • Trees, ferns and succulents are lit by a starry night VITALIS VASYLIUS

    Vitalis Vasylius: "Myriads of stars."

  • Blooming yellow daises complement the warm orange sunset Carolyn DiFrancesco

    Carolyn DiFrancesco: "I waited for the perfect sunset while these daisies were in bloom."

  • Two people sit on a bench to have a conversation Matthew Jeanes

    Matthew Jeanes: "I saw these two men sitting down to chat in the central square of the city of Bolu in Turkey."

  • A young girl and Labrador run on the beach as the sun sets Gus Campion

    Gus Campion: "Sunset walk on the beach with my daughter Alannah and Labrador, Lola, in Lee Point Beach, Australia." The next theme is "individuality" and the deadline for entries is 7 January 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story

Around the BBC