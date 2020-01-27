The art of buildings

After thousands of public votes, the winners of the Art of Building Photographer of the Year 2019 have been announced.
The competition, run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), celebrates the creativity of the construction industry and the built world around us.
The Public Choice Award went to Alexandr Bormotin for his striking image of a metro station in Moscow.
The Judges' Prize went to Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz for this photo of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain.
Here are the other shortlisted entries voted for by the public.
All pictures courtesy of the Chartered Institute of Building.