Party leaders and politicians are drawing their election campaigns to a close before polling day on Thursday.

Here are a few of some of the most striking campaign images from around the UK.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood / Getty Images Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Wales shortly after he was called "a Marmite figure" by Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford. Mr Corbyn's response? "A lot of people like Marmite, it's good for them."

Image copyright Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock Image caption Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby joined Boris Johnson for a selfie following his interview on ITV's This Morning.

Image copyright David Cheskin / PA Media Image caption Jo Swinson looked less than impressed with this puppet of Boris Johnson during a rally in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media Image caption SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon took questions from a journalist dressed as an elf during a visit to Crieff in Perth and Kinross.

Image copyright Niklas Hallen / AFP Image caption British boxer Dereck Chisora posed with Brexit party leader Nigel Farage. Jo Swinson and Boris Johnson also donned boxing gloves during the campaign.

Image copyright Toby Melville / AFP Image caption Boris Johnson opted for goalie gloves during a warm up before a football match in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester.

Image copyright Anthony Devlin / Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Corbyn took part in an arts and crafts session at Sandylands Community Primary School in Morecambe.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Ronnie (right) and party general election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton bounced down a street in Edinburgh in the first week of campaigning.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon did her best Wild Rose impression as she picked up a guitar while campaigning in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Media Image caption Nigel Farage was pictured looking out from a window on a crabbing boat in Grimsby.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jo Swinson spoke to Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees after they glued themselves to the party's battle bus during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Image caption It was on this farm shop's balcony in Topsham, Devon, that Conservative leader Boris Johnson was asked several times whether he would take part in a BBC interview with presenter Andrew Neil.

Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Image caption Jeremy Corbyn visited a canal boat cafe serving bacon butties - a sandwich his predecessor Ed Miliband was famously pictured eating in 2014.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon was not shy when it came to joining in at playtime during a number of visits to nurseries around Scotland during the campaign.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong / Getty Images Image caption The main parties focused on the key messages in the final days of campaigning as their tours around the country intensified.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson hit the courts at Shinfield Tennis Club in Reading.

Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media Image caption Jeremy Corbyn campaigned next to a statue of Robin Hood in Nottingham.

.