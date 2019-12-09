An island volcano has erupted while tourists were visiting in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty.

By nightfall on Monday, five people were confirmed dead and it is thought that no more survivors will be found.

Twenty-three people have been rescued. Up to 50 people were believed to be on the island.

Tourist Michael Schade tweeted pictures of the eruption (seen above and below), saying: "My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001.

"My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it."

Tour guides could be seen evacuating people minutes after the eruption.

A video released by New Zealand's Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS), screenshot seen below, shows the volcano spewing steam and ash.

A combination photo from GNS, below, shows the volcano shortly before and after the eruption.

Coastguard rescue boats are seen, below, next to a marina near Whakatane, about 40km (25 miles) south of White Island.

Rescue workers treated survivors in Whakatane, on the North Island's mainland.

White Island, also called Whakaari, is the country's most active volcano, seen below in 1999.

Tourist Ron Neil visited the island in January 2017 and took the photos below.

"We were obliged to wear helmets and gas masks as a condition of climbing the volcano," Mr Neil said.

"We were only allowed on the island because the risk of eruption that day was measured as 1, on a scale of 1-5.

"Still the sulphur fumes were choking."

Mr Neil is seen above, wearing a gas mask.

