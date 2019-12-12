Your pictures on the theme of 'garages'

  • 12 December 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "garages".

  • Vintage garage Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "A re-creation of a garage scene from the advent of modern motoring at the delightful Breamore manor house, near Salisbury[, Wiltshire]."

  • Garage in Reepham Edward Cole

    Edward Cole: "This garage used to be just along the road from my school, in Reepham, Norfolk. It had wooden-board construction and sold potatoes as well as fuel but was on a prime site that was sold for housing development, which left the village without a garage."

  • Garage front in Ontario Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: “This garage in Pembroke, Ontario, had survived many harsh winters but the years were beginning to tell."

  • Garage in Shropshire Sarah Sims

    Sarah Sims: "I have driven past this garage, in Shropshire, very many times over my life, watching it become more decrepit and hoping it stays this way for a long time to come."

  • Rover in a garage Michael Renshaw

    Michael Renshaw: "My late father-in-law's hideout, with his pride on joy in the middle."

  • Garage in Snowdonia E W Griffiths

    E W Griffiths: "The disused garage at Llanrug, Gwynedd, on the road from Caernarfon to Snowdonia National Park."

  • Old coaches at a petrol station Jonathan Rudd

    Jonathan Rudd: "I found this abandoned roadside garage filling station very interesting - a real time capsule. I took the photograph near Builth Wells in [Powys]."

  • Garage graffiti in Madrid Saumitra K Vajandar

    Saumitra K Vajandar: "Madrid, while being famous for its food and history, also has a rich graffiti culture with some very creative artists. I captured this image while taking a walk along the streets. The artist here has very aptly showcased the business of this particular establishment."

  • Artwork from a Pink Floyd album on a garage door Michael Darley

    Michael Darley: "A garage door in Brussels, Belgium, featuring the distinctive image of the Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon."

  • Lada in Ukraine Suman Banerjee

    Suman Banerjee: "The photo was taken at Zalissya village, in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine. This place has remained abandoned since the accident in Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in 1986."

  • Toy cars and garages Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Tabletop Town - complete with homemade wooden houses, corrugated cardboard garages and a prized collection of shiny cars - spotted outside a farmhouse in Germany."

  • Cluedo game Regina Stein

    ﻿Regina Stein: “Mrs Peacock in the garage with a candlestick.”

  • Garages on a steep hill Elizabeth Last

    Elizabeth Last: "Taken on our honeymoon, in San Francisco. Imagine trying to park in these garages on such a steep hill."

  • Garage in Bilbao Judy Taylor

    Judy Taylor: "A busy garage workshop in the suburbs of Bilbao, Spain."

  • Car in a solar garage Xavier Bezu

    Xavier Bezu: "Tomorrow's solar garage in Melbourne, Australia."

  • Snowy garage Kate Schermbrucker

    Kate Schermbrucker: "I moved to Norway a year and a half ago. I still find snowy days exciting and love snapping pictures in my neighbourhood.."

  • Lubricants in a garage Paul Louis Archer

    Paul Louis Archer: "A detail shot of my biker friend's place of refuge - his garage."

  • Racing car Jack Craig

    And finally Jack Craig sent this picture taken at the Goodwood Revival. The next theme is "my Christmas" and the deadline for entries is 17 December 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story