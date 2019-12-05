Your pictures on the theme of 'open spaces'

And finally Daryl Mangan-Stickings took this in the Shetlands. The next theme is "garages" and the deadline for entries is 10 December 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.