Week in Pictures: 29 November - 6 December 2019

  • 7 December 2019

A selection of news photographs taken around the world this week.

Hugh Grant canvassing with Liberal Democrat candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger (right), on the General Election campaign trail, 1 December 2019. Image copyright David Mirzoeff / PA Media
Image caption Actor Hugh Grant canvassing with Luciana Berger, Liberal Democrat candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, on the General Election campaign trail.
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press at the South Lawn of the White House on a rainy day in Washington DC, before boarding Marine One, 2 December 2019. Image copyright Tom Brenner / REUTERS
Image caption US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press at the South Lawn of the White House on a rainy day in Washington DC, before boarding Marine One.
A protester holds a smoke torch during a demonstration against pension reforms in Marseille, France Image copyright GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EPA
Image caption A protester holds a smoke torch during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Marseille, France. Unions from a broad range of professions, including transport workers, doctors and teachers, are staging a general strike over French President Emmanuel Macron's planned reforms.
Floral tributes are left near London Bridge for Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones Image copyright Peter Summers / Getty Images
Image caption Floral tributes are left for Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, who were killed in the terrorist attack in Fishmongers' Hall at the north end of London Bridge on 29 November.
Factory workers assemble mobile phone parts at Uganda's first mobile phone factory which has been operating in Namanve, near Kampala, since August 2019. Image copyright Luke Dray / Getty Images
Image caption Workers assemble mobile phones at Uganda's first mobile phone factory, which has been operating in Namanve, near Kampala, since August 2019.
The Duchess of Cambridge exits the "elf workshop" during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. Image copyright Jonathan Brady / PA Media
Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge exits the "elf workshop" during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire.
Louisa Hawton, of Australia, works out with her trainer at Gleason's Gym in New York. Hawton will take on Los Angeles native Lorraine Villalobos in a rematch for the Women's Interim WBC Straw-weight Championship on 7th December. Image copyright Emilee Chinn / Getty Images
Image caption Louisa Hawton, of Australia, works out with her trainer at Gleason's Gym in New York. Hawton will take on Los Angeles native Lorraine Villalobos in a rematch for the Women's Interim WBC Straw-weight Championship.
A young Iraqi protester is blanket-tossed into the air by fellow demonstrators as anti-government rallies continue in Tahrir Square in the capital Baghdad. Image copyright Hussain Falah / AFP
Image caption A young Iraqi protester is blanket-tossed into the air by fellow demonstrators as anti-government rallies continue in Tahrir Square in the capital Baghdad.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson changes a wheel on a Formula One car during a visit at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson changes a wheel on a Formula One car during a visit to Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes.
Labour's Jeremy Corbyn joins canteen staff to help serve school dinners to staff and students at Bilton High School in Rugby, while on the General Election campaign trail. Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media
Image caption Labour's Jeremy Corbyn joins canteen staff to help serve school dinners to staff and students at Bilton High School in Rugby, while on the General Election campaign trail.
All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.