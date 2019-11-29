In Pictures

In Pictures: London Bridge stabbing

  • 29 November 2019

A man has been shot by police and a number of people are believed to be injured after an attack at London Bridge.

The Met Police were called to the scene just before 14:00 and London Ambulance Service declared a "major incident".

A number of nearby buildings were evacuated and London Bridge mainline station is shut.

Here are some pictures from the scene.

Incident at London Bridge Image copyright Alexandra Carr / Twitter
Image caption British Transport Police said London Bridge station was closed and no trains would be stopping there
Incident at London Bridge Image copyright Luke Poulton / Reuters
Image caption The BBC's John McManus, at the scene, said he had seen a group of men in a fight on the bridge. Police then arrived and shots were fired, he said.
Incident at London Bridge Image copyright PA Media
Image caption People leave the London Bridge area
Incident at London Bridge Image copyright EPA
Image caption Medical services at the scene of the incident
Incident at London Bridge Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A police officer moves an uninvolved person away from a cordon

