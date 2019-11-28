Your pictures on the theme of bridges

  • 28 November 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "bridges".

  • Infinity Bridge, Stockton-on-Tees Stuart Wright

    Stuart Wright: "Clear before a frosty ending to the day at the Infinity Bridge spanning the River Tees in Stockton."

  • U Bein Bridge near Amarapura in Myanmar Peter Lawrence

    Peter Lawrence: "U Bein Bridge, near Amarapura, in Myanmar, is the longest teak wood bridge in the world. Built in 1851, it provides a vital route for local workers as well as being a popular tourist attraction at sunset."

  • Bridge in Millau Cornelia Waymouth

    Cornelia Waymouth: "A photo of the motorway viaduct crossing the valley at Millau, France."

  • Leonard Zakim bridge, Boston, US Susan Russo Gelbart

    Susan Russo Gelbart: "Early morning in Boston, crossing the Leonard Zakim bridge en route to my daughter's wedding festivities... serene."

  • Stepping stones in Cheonggyecheon, South Korea Katie Wawr

    Katie Wawr: "These stepping stones formed a slippery crossing through the icy Cheonggyecheon Stream in Seoul, Korea. I visited Seoul last winter and took a peaceful walk along the stream, people-watching and contemplating life. In the end I didn’t cross these stones and stuck to one side."

  • Kessock Bridge, Inverness Jamie Fraser

    Jamie Fraser: "Under a beautiful sky, I took this picture of the view towards Inverness, with the Kessock Bridge flowing with the light trails of morning commuters."

  • Bridge in the Himalayas Sunil Pareek Ujjain

    Sunil Pareek Ujjain: "This is a risky bridge in the Himachal region (of northern India), used mostly by the trekkers and nearby villagers."

  • Bridge in Dunster Leanna Coles

    Leanna Coles: "This bridge is called Lovers Bridge in the medieval village of Dunster in Somerset."

  • The Tagus River Lisbon Carole Dowd

    Carole Dowd: "The Tagus river Lisbon."

  • Bridge in Bratislava Martin Šimun

    Martin Šimun: "Iconic 'UFO' bridge in Bratislava, Slovakia, with a restaurant and an observation deck on the top."

  • Carrbridge in Scotland Mike Bessant

    Mike Bessant: "The bridge was built in 1717 to allow funeral processions to access Duthil Church when the river was in spate. The bridge was known locally as 'the coffin bridge'."

  • A bridge in Greece Maria Emmelia Charalambous

    Maria Emmelia Charalambous: "A stone bridge, at one with nature."

  • On a high bridge in Thailand Gemma Lawrence

    Gemma Lawrence: "Walking across a very high bridge as part of 'Flight of the Gibbon' zipwire course (in Thailand). A scary but adrenaline-filled day out."

  • Bridge in Malham, Yorkshire Lucy Montgomery

    Lucy Montgomery: "Keep it simple. Bridge over Malham Beck (in the Yorkshire Dales). Dappled sunlight. Heart skips a beat."

  • The Mackinac bridge Barb Pleskach

    Barb Pleskach: The "Mighty Mac” bridge on the Straits of Mackinac (in Michigan, US). There is nothing small about it. This silhouette of the bridge’s superstructure and a big truck crossing over it was taken as we crossed under during a sunset cruise."

  • Steam train Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Steam train crosses the Staffs & Worcester canal."

  • Sydney's Anzac bridge Penni James

    Penni James: "A rainy trip over Sydney’s Anzac Bridge (as the passenger)"

  • Royal Gorge Bridge, Colorado Jami Thomas

    Jami Thomas: "The Royal Gorge Bridge located in Cañon City, Colorado, is one not for the faint of heart. This bridge is 1,260ft in length and 955ft in height. You can feel the bridge sway as you cross it."

  • Bridge in Peru Jonathan Dwyer

    Jonathan Dwyer: "A bridge over the canopy in the Amazon. This bridge was made in 2010 and they've kept it together with a few bits of metal here, some wood nailed in there and all held together with industrial zip ties. Walking over it while the whole bridge buckled and creaked as you stepped across was petrifying."

  • Bridge Jagannath Rath

    And finally Jagannath Rath sent this picture taken while visiting the Dhabaleswar temple in India. The next theme is "open spaces" and the deadline for entries is 2 December 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

