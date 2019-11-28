Your pictures on the theme of bridges
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "bridges".
-
Stuart Wright
Stuart Wright: "Clear before a frosty ending to the day at the Infinity Bridge spanning the River Tees in Stockton."
-
Peter Lawrence
Peter Lawrence: "U Bein Bridge, near Amarapura, in Myanmar, is the longest teak wood bridge in the world. Built in 1851, it provides a vital route for local workers as well as being a popular tourist attraction at sunset."
-
Cornelia Waymouth
Cornelia Waymouth: "A photo of the motorway viaduct crossing the valley at Millau, France."
-
Susan Russo Gelbart
Susan Russo Gelbart: "Early morning in Boston, crossing the Leonard Zakim bridge en route to my daughter's wedding festivities... serene."
-
Katie Wawr
Katie Wawr: "These stepping stones formed a slippery crossing through the icy Cheonggyecheon Stream in Seoul, Korea. I visited Seoul last winter and took a peaceful walk along the stream, people-watching and contemplating life. In the end I didn’t cross these stones and stuck to one side."
-
Jamie Fraser
Jamie Fraser: "Under a beautiful sky, I took this picture of the view towards Inverness, with the Kessock Bridge flowing with the light trails of morning commuters."
-
Sunil Pareek Ujjain
Sunil Pareek Ujjain: "This is a risky bridge in the Himachal region (of northern India), used mostly by the trekkers and nearby villagers."
-
Leanna Coles
Leanna Coles: "This bridge is called Lovers Bridge in the medieval village of Dunster in Somerset."
-
Carole Dowd
Carole Dowd: "The Tagus river Lisbon."
-
Martin Šimun
Martin Šimun: "Iconic 'UFO' bridge in Bratislava, Slovakia, with a restaurant and an observation deck on the top."
-
Mike Bessant
Mike Bessant: "The bridge was built in 1717 to allow funeral processions to access Duthil Church when the river was in spate. The bridge was known locally as 'the coffin bridge'."
-
Maria Emmelia Charalambous
Maria Emmelia Charalambous: "A stone bridge, at one with nature."
-
Gemma Lawrence
Gemma Lawrence: "Walking across a very high bridge as part of 'Flight of the Gibbon' zipwire course (in Thailand). A scary but adrenaline-filled day out."
-
Lucy Montgomery
Lucy Montgomery: "Keep it simple. Bridge over Malham Beck (in the Yorkshire Dales). Dappled sunlight. Heart skips a beat."
-
Barb Pleskach
Barb Pleskach: The "Mighty Mac” bridge on the Straits of Mackinac (in Michigan, US). There is nothing small about it. This silhouette of the bridge’s superstructure and a big truck crossing over it was taken as we crossed under during a sunset cruise."
-
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Steam train crosses the Staffs & Worcester canal."
-
Penni James
Penni James: "A rainy trip over Sydney’s Anzac Bridge (as the passenger)"
-
Jami Thomas
Jami Thomas: "The Royal Gorge Bridge located in Cañon City, Colorado, is one not for the faint of heart. This bridge is 1,260ft in length and 955ft in height. You can feel the bridge sway as you cross it."
-
Jonathan Dwyer
Jonathan Dwyer: "A bridge over the canopy in the Amazon. This bridge was made in 2010 and they've kept it together with a few bits of metal here, some wood nailed in there and all held together with industrial zip ties. Walking over it while the whole bridge buckled and creaked as you stepped across was petrifying."
-
Jagannath Rath
Jagannath Rath