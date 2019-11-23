In Pictures

Week in Pictures: 16-22 November 2019

  • 23 November 2019

A selection of news photographs taken around the world this week.

Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen and Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Ruth Bush Image copyright Haakon Mosvold Larsen / Scanpix via Reuters
Image caption In Norway the Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen and Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Ruth Bush, saw the tree which will stand in Trafalgar Square in London over Christmas.
Ivory Coast players celebrate Image copyright Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters
Image caption The Ivory Coast's Koffi Kouao, Hamed Traore and team-mates celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Ghana in the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations in Cairo.
Tourists on an elephant safari at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in the Morigaon district of Assam, India Image copyright EPA
Image caption Tourists enjoy an elephant safari at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in the Morigaon district of Assam, India. The sanctuary has reopened to tourists after being closed during the monsoon season.
Floating solar panels Image copyright Laurent Darbellay / EPA
Image caption An image taken with a drone shows floating barges with solar panels on the Lac des Toules, an alpine reservoir lake in Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland. The floating solar panel station consists of 36 floating barges featuring 2,240 square meters of solar cells.
Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome in New Zealand Image copyright Tracey Hearmy / Reuters
Image caption Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional Hongi welcome as he arrives at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand.
A demonstrator is hit by a riot police water cannon Image copyright Claudia Reyes / AFP
Image caption A demonstrator is hit by a riot police water cannon during a protest against the government in Santiago, Chile. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets as unrest entered a second month.
A riot police officer blocks the entrance of Central American University (UCA) Image copyright Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters
Image caption A riot police officer blocks the entrance of Central American University, during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price speaks during the launch of his party's manifesto Image copyright Ben Birchall / PA
Image caption Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price speaks during the launch of his party's election manifesto at Coleg y Cymoedd further education college in Nantgarw, South Wales. The party wants Wales to leave the United Kingdom, and become an independent country within the European Union.
Youths hold placards for a mass display before a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis Image copyright MOhd Rsfan / AFP
Image caption Catholics hold placards ahead of a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Choristers of Winchester Cathedral skate on the cathedral's ice rink Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA
Image caption Choristers of Winchester Cathedral in England skate on the cathedral's ice rink ahead of its opening this week. ,

