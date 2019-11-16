In Pictures

Week in Pictures: 9-15 November 2019

  • 16 November 2019

A selection of news photographs taken around the world this week.

A WWII Spitfire can be seen out of the window of a C47 A Dakota plane, while war veteran Roy Briggs looks on, during Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Dover. Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption A WWII Spitfire is seen from the window of a C47 Dakota during Remembrance Sunday commemorations, as war veteran Roy Briggs looks on.
Short presentational grey line
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn prepare to lay wreaths in the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial service at The Cenotaph Image copyright Peter Summers / Getty
Image caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders prepare to lay wreaths during the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial service at The Cenotaph in London.
Short presentational grey line
People stick flowers into slats of a still-standing section of the Berlin Wall, following a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall in 1989. Image copyright Sean Gallup / Getty
Image caption People put flowers into slats of a still-standing section of the Berlin Wall, following a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall in 1989.
Short presentational grey line
Congolese altar boys of the Greek Orthodox Church attend a Sunday mass at the Saint Andrew Cathedral in Kananga. Image copyright John Wessells / AFP
Image caption Altar boys of the Greek Orthodox Church attend a Sunday mass at a cathedral in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Short presentational grey line
Head glass conservator Sam Kelly inspects the Angeli Laudantes and Angeli Ministrantes stained glass windows at Salisbury Cathedral as restoration gets under way. Image copyright Ben Birchall / PA Media
Image caption Head glass conservator Sam Kelly inspects the stained glass windows at Salisbury Cathedral during restoration.
Short presentational grey line
The US flag is reflected in a taxi window during the 100th New York Veterans' Day Parade. Image copyright Tom Brenner / Reuters
Image caption The US flag is reflected in a taxi window during the 100th USA Veterans' Day Parade in New York.
Short presentational grey line
Prince Charles celebrates his birthday with schoolchildren from the Kaivalya Education Foundation during his visit to Mumbai, India. Image copyright Divyakant Solanki / EPA
Image caption Britain's Prince Charles celebrates his 71st birthday with schoolchildren during his visit to Mumbai, India.
Short presentational grey line
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage poses with boxer Dereck Chisora during a visit to a boxing gym in Ilford, Essex. Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage poses with boxer Dereck Chisora during a visit to a boxing gym in Essex.
Short presentational grey line
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald talks to a journalist during Sinn Fein's General Election launch. Image copyright Charles McQuillan / Getty
Image caption Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald talks to a journalist in Belfast during the party's General Election launch.
Short presentational grey line
Residents, silhouetted against the flames, battle a bushfire in Australia. Image copyright Peter Parks / AFP
Image caption Residents battle the flames from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, Australia.
Short presentational grey line
Chinese workers maintaining an animatronic dinosaur at a factory in Sichuan Province, China. Image copyright Lintao Zhang / Getty
Image caption Chinese workers maintaining an animatronic dinosaur at a factory in Sichuan Province, China.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.