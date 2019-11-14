Your pictures on the theme of 'queuing'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "queuing".
Betty Nesbitt
Betty Nesbitt: "Just waiting my turn to feel the view and the force of Niagara Falls."
Charles Polkey
Charles Polkey: "Taken from our narrow boat cruising along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal."
Rupinder Kaur Toor
Rupinder Kaur Toor: "This is a view of a person sharing his food with birds. And the birds taking turns to fetch."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "I took this photo in China in the early 1980s. The children had been walking along in an orderly queue (well, as orderly as is possible with three-year-olds) obediently holding on to their section of the rope - until some of them spotted me on the other side of the road. The sight of me caused them to stop in their tracks and stare, at which point, the teacher had to haul on the rope to keep them moving and prevent chaos."
Kate Schermbrucker
Kate Schermbrucker photographed a line of rubber ducks.
Valerie Meldrum
John Meldrum: "A somewhat peculiar queue in the grounds of a modern art museum in central Venice. There was no queue jumping in this queue."
Gemma Lawrence
Gemma Lawrence: "A queue of pigeons waiting to take off over New Delhi, India."
Emily Drew
Emily Drew: "Hungry sheep lining up for their tea in the depth of a Wiltshire winter."
Dominic Harris
Dominic Harris: "A snaking mass of tourists crowds the descent to Emerald Lakes on New Zealand's Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Soaring visitor numbers have left officials considering restricting the number of hikers allowed to undertake the walk. And [they] have introduced a new warning system amid safety concerns over unprepared walkers attempting the route in bad weather."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "Patience is a virtue when queuing for the loo."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "At a holiday resort in Ontario, Canada: the resort's resident ducks lining up for their breakfast grits."
Andrew Buchanan
Andrew Buchanan: "Broome's iconic camels on their evening ride along Cable Beach in Australia."
Mark Slocombe
Mark Slocombe: "A very polite queue of Herdwick sheep taking in the view in Langdale, [Cumbria]."
Daniel Nind - Buckle up...
