In Pictures

Week in Pictures: 2-8 November 2019

  • 9 November 2019

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

South African rugby supporters cheer for their Rugby World Cup winning national team, the Springboks, in Pretoria Image copyright Yeshiel Panchia / EPA
Image caption South Africa fans in Pretoria celebrate their team's Rugby World Cup Final win over England. The 32-12 victory under Siya Kolisi, the team's first black captain, was a symbolic moment for the Springboks.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a coffee in a cafe in Rutherglen in Glasgow, during the General Election campaign. Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media
Image caption Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has a coffee in a cafe in Rutherglen, near Glasgow. As she launched her party's campaign for the UK general election, Ms Sturgeon said the vote on 12 December would be "the most important in our lifetime".
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson with children during a campaign visit to Free Rangers Forest School Nursery in North Somerset Image copyright Will Oliver / EPA
Image caption The Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson, who made a campaign visit to Free Rangers Forest School Nursery in North Somerset on Thursday, said the general election on 12 December could be "a moment for seismic change".
A Lakota boy places a sacred staff near a horse's nose on the Cheyenne River reservation in South Dakota. Image copyright Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Image caption A boy from the Lakota community places a sacred staff on a horse's nose on the Cheyenne River reservation in South Dakota, USA, as Brad Upton, the great-great-grandson of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre, formally apologised to the Lakota people.
Former Trump campaign adviser Stone departs in his car following his criminal trial at U.S. District Court in Washington Image copyright Tom Brenner / Reuters
Image caption Former President Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone leaves in his car following the second day of his criminal trial at the US District Court in Washington.
Japanese breakdancer Ami Yuasa, dances during a photo session at the he Red Bull BC One World Championships in Mumbai Image copyright Lionel Bonaventure / AFP
Image caption Japanese breakdancer Ami Yuasa performs during a photo session at the Red Bull BC One World Championships in Mumbai.
Sian Berry, Carla Denyer and Amelia Womack Image copyright Ben Birchall / PA Media
Image caption Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry, parliamentary candidate Carla Denyer and Deputy Leader and parliamentary candidate Amelia Womack (l to r) at the launch of the party's general election manifesto in Bristol.
Children react as Queen Elizabeth II arrives to bury a time capsule at the Royal British Legion Industries Vllage in Aylesford Image copyright Richard Pohle / Reuters
Image caption The Queen arrives to bury a time capsule at the Royal British Legion Industries Village in Aylesford, south-east England.
A Chelsea Pensioner holds a cross in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London Image copyright Hannah Mc Kay / Reuters
Image caption A Chelsea Pensioner holds a cross in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.