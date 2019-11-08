In Pictures

Torrential downpours flood parts of northern England

  • 8 November 2019

Parts of northern England have endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, forcing many to leave their homes.

More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England. The Environment Agency (EA) has urged people to take them seriously.

Five severe warnings - meaning a danger to life - are in place along the River Don in Doncaster.

Here are pictures of some of the affected areas.

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

A flooded street in Worksop Image copyright Alamy

In Worksop, residents from 25 homes were told to leave after parts of the town centre flooded.

A flooded street in Worksop Image copyright Alamy
A flooded street in Worksop Image copyright Alamy

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

People are being ferried to safety in Rotherham Image copyright Reuters

Residents in Rotherham have been told to stay at home and not leave unless asked to do so by emergency services. Some have been taken to safety by boats.

A member of the Fire and Rescue service wades through flood water Image copyright AFP
Abandoned cars in Rotherham Image copyright AFP
Abandoned cars in Rotherham Image copyright AFP

Some shops in Rotherham have been flooded.

A bed in the window of a shop stands in floodwater Image copyright Getty Images

Rail lines around the New York Stadium in Rotherham are blocked due to flooding.

Flooded rail tracks around the New York Stadium in Rotherham

Derbyshire

Tractor through flood water

In Derbyshire, the River Derwent at Chatsworth has reached its highest recorded level and council workers have been putting up sandbags around Matlock and Matlock Bath, where the river is "dangerously high".

Flooding in Matlock Bath
River Derwent in Belper, Derbyshire Image copyright PA Media

The River Derwent in Belper (above and below) burst its banks.

River Derwent in Belper, Derbyshire Image copyright PA Media

Sheffield

Man on bicycle in Sheffield Image copyright PA Media

Shortly after midnight, Sheffield City Council declared a major incident, saying there was "some water" coming over the top of the River Don's defences.

Dozens of people spent the night in a shopping centre in Sheffield after torrential downpours flooded the city's streets.

People stranded in the Meadowhall Image copyright Luke Turner

People bedded down on benches and chairs in the Meadowhall centre, while others tried throughout the night to get home in cars or taxis.

People bedding down in Meadowhall centre Image copyright Luke Turner

The River Don (seen below in Kirk Sandall) has hit its highest recorded level, currently at just over 6.3m, higher than it was in 2007 when it also flooded.

The River Don Image copyright Getty Images

Photos are copyright.

More on this story