Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November 2019

  • 2 November 2019

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Iraqi students pose for selfies with a member of the security forces Image copyright Haidar Hamdani / AFP
Image caption Iraqi students pose for selfies with a member of the security forces, during anti-government protests in the central city of Diwaniyah. Tens of thousands of people have taken part in two waves of protests this month to demand more jobs, an end to corruption, and better services.
The Aurora Borealis Image copyright Owen Humphreys / PA
Image caption The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, over southern Iceland's Skogafoss waterfall, as it begins to freeze.
A participant holds up a censer during the annual Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City Image copyright Gustavo Graf / Reuters
Image caption A participant holds up an incense burner during the annual Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City.
Firefighters work at containing the Maria fire spreading in the hills near Ventura, north-west of Los Angeles, California Image copyright Etienne Laurent / EPA
Image caption Firefighters try to contain the Maria fire spreading in the hills near Ventura, north-west of Los Angeles, California. The fire consumed more than 7,000 acres of agricultural land. The authorities have ordered the evacuation of many homes in the area.
A Mexican asylum-seeking woman sleeps in a hammock Image copyright Veronica G. Cardenas / Reuters
Image caption A woman seeking asylum in the US, sleeps in a hammock in an encampment in Matamoros, Mexico.
A demonstrator takes cover from tear gas and a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. Image copyright Edgard Garrido / Reuters
Image caption A demonstrator takes cover from tear gas and water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. At the weekend an estimated one million people joined a peaceful protest march calling on the government to tackle inequality.
Dogs walk on the red carpet Image copyright Mark Ralston / AFP
Image caption Dogs walk on the red carpet during the annual Haute Dog Howl'oween parade in Long Beach, California.
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot Image copyright Tyrone Siu / Reuters
Image caption At the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot to support anti-government protests. Despite a new law banning protesters from covering their faces, hundreds of people wearing masks and costumes marched through Hong Kong's city centre on Halloween night.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets and speaks to nurses at National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility Image copyright Alastair Grant / Pool / Reuters
Image caption With a general election now set for 12 December, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began the Conservative Party campaign with a visit to the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility, at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn greets supporters Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn launched his party's election campaign in London.
Nigel Farage arrives at the Brexit Party's General Election campaign launch Image copyright Stefan Rousseau/PA
Image caption Nigel Farage launched the Brexit Party's election campaign at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster.

