Halloween has become a global phenomenon marked by celebrations throughout the world, involving parades, costumes and trick-or-treating.

Here is a selection of photos of Halloween festivities from the past few days.

Image copyright Elaine Livingstone/PA Media Image caption Costumed performers taking part in the annual Paisley Halloween Festival, Scotland.

Image copyright Gleb Garanich / Reuters Image caption Participants dressed as zombies take part in a Zombie Walk parade in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Image copyright Toru Hanai / EPA Image caption Creative costumes were seen at a Halloween parade in Kawasaki city, Japan.

Image copyright Hitoshi Yamada / Getty Images Image caption More revellers at the Halloween parade in Kawasaki, Japan.

Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Wire Image caption Two-year-old Leo Jackson was dressed as a skeleton while picking pumpkins at Streamvale Open Farm in Belfast.

Image copyright Alex Wong / Getty Images Image caption US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out sweets during a White House event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Surfers took to the waves in costumes at the 16th Annual Blackies Halloween Surf event in Newport Beach, California.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Creative costumes at the event included President Trump and a cow.

Image copyright Rungroj Yongrit / EPA Image caption A Buddhist monk donated blood at the National Blood Center, Bangkok, Thailand, while a ghostly staff member looked on

Image copyright EPA Image caption The staff dressed up in horror costumes as part of a Halloween campaign to encourage more people to give blood

Image copyright EPA Image caption A cardboard skeleton emerged from the ground in a street in the Tlahuac neighbourhood of Mexico City.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The sculpture has been placed in the street ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations on 1 and 2 November.

Image copyright Claudio Cruz / AFP Image caption Also in Mexico City, a reveller took part in the Catrinas Parade dressed as La Catrina, a character created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada.

Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Image caption A woman attends the Whitby Goth Weekend in Yorkshire, when hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for Dracula.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.