Meet the people of Tamba

Comprising 200 portraits, People of Tamba, by Italian photographer Giovanni Hänninen, depicts the residents of Tambacounda, the largest city in eastern Senegal and the point of departure for many migrants heading to Europe.
Hänninen wanted to record the various professionals - from doctors and bankers, to teachers and farmers - in their work environments to highlight their roles in and contribution to society, to counter what he perceives as the negative and numbers-based reporting about migration.
"I decided to present the photographs in large format to show the people of this project on a human scale and thereby create a rapport with the viewer," says Hänninen.
"They are like us; with their past, their present and their aspirations for the future. They represent everyone's history."
The Albers Foundation will display a selection of photographs at AKAA (Also Known as Africa) art and design fair in Paris, from 8-11 November 2019.