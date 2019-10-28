Meet the people of Tamba

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Gagnesseri Seek, waitress

Comprising 200 portraits, People of Tamba, by Italian photographer Giovanni Hänninen, depicts the residents of Tambacounda, the largest city in eastern Senegal and the point of departure for many migrants heading to Europe.

Hänninen wanted to record the various professionals - from doctors and bankers, to teachers and farmers - in their work environments to highlight their roles in and contribution to society, to counter what he perceives as the negative and numbers-based reporting about migration.

"I decided to present the photographs in large format to show the people of this project on a human scale and thereby create a rapport with the viewer," says Hänninen.

"They are like us; with their past, their present and their aspirations for the future. They represent everyone's history."

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Adam Wade, bank director

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Mbaye Ndong, footballer

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Mariama Ousmane Cissokho, peanut farmer

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption ldrissa Sidibe, beekeeper

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Bernadette Therese Ngone Thiaw, student

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Adamo Diallo, cotton farmer

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption Cheikh Faye, shoe seller

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption ldiatou Cissokho, maid

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption The portraits of People of Tamba were publicly displayed as large prints glued to the walls in the streets of different cities. Here, one of the pictures hangs above a street in Dakar.

Image copyright Giovanni Hänninen Image caption The pictures were also on show in European cities, including Paris and Berlin and as seen here in Milan.

The Albers Foundation will display a selection of photographs at AKAA (Also Known as Africa) art and design fair in Paris, from 8-11 November 2019.