Week in Pictures: 12 to 18 October 2019

  • 19 October 2019

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman covers her face against a background of smoke plumes Image copyright Delil Souleiman/AFP
Image caption A woman covers her face by a road near the Syrian Kurdish town of Ras al-Ain, along the border with Turkey. Behind her, tyre fires have been lit to decrease visibility for Turkish warplanes. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved against Kurdish forces after President Donald Trump announced he was pulling US forces out of Syria's border region.
Young children play in the olive grove in the unofficial camp outside the Moria Refugee Camp Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty
Image caption Children play in an olive grove outside the Moria Refugee Camp in Mytilene, Greece. The camp in Moria was built for 3,000 people, but now contains far more and has expanded into the neighbouring olive groves.
People celebrate as they watch Eliud Kipchoge run a marathon Image copyright Njeri Mwangi/Reuters
Image caption People celebrate as they watch Eliud Kipchoge run a marathon on a screen in Karura Forest in Nairobi. The Kenyan Kipchoge, who is the world record holder, became the first person to run the marathon in under two hours, in Vienna, Austria.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan Image copyright Samir Hussein/Pool/Reuters
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan, during a royal tour of the country.
Advanced Space Suit Engineer Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit during its presentation at NASA headquarters Image copyright Carlos Jasso/Reuters
Image caption Advanced Space Suit Engineer Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit during its presentation at Nasa headquarters in Washington. Intended for moon-walking, the space suit is designed for greater mobility, and to comfortably fit both sexes of all sizes.
Waste collectors transport plastic scrap for recycling in the suburbs of Hanoi Image copyright Nhac Nguyen/AFP
Image caption A waste collectors transport plastic scrap for recycling in the suburbs of Hanoi, Vietnam
Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker Image copyright Stefan Rousseau/PA
Image caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, shake hands ahead of the European Council summit in Brussels.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Image copyright Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty
Image caption Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Members of the public admire an illuminated art installation looking like the earth Image copyright Oli Scarff/AFP
Image caption Members of the public admire an illuminated art installation entitled Gaia by Luke Jerram, in the Blackpool Tower ballroom, as part of the Lightpool Festival of Visual Arts.

