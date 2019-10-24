Your pictures on the theme of 'after dark'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "after dark".
-
Arril Johnson
Arril Johnson: "Pigeons fly, stars shine, clouds drift, and the night does not sleep... yet."
-
Jonathan Sapwell
Jonathan Sapwell: "Singapore's Gardens by the bay are an incredible place, but you must visit after dark for it to become truly magical. I took this photo just before running to catch the last train of the night back to the hotel."
-
Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor: "Passing by the stunningly spectacular Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao."
-
Martin Arias: "Taken in Panama City one evening during an almost full moon. The trees helped frame the picture and give it an eerie feel."
-
Ian Garfield
Ian Garfield: "This is from the Neil Howard Rally, an annual event that takes place at Oulton Park in Cheshire. I was really pleased with how this image came out considering how dark it was when I took it. It has a surreal look about it, almost like it's a still taken from a video game."
-
Chung Hau
Chung Hau: "Taken as part of a 24-hour photography walk. I met a friend for a coffee in Soho and came out to see that everyone had positioned themselves nicely for me."
-
Chris McKeown
Chris McKeown: "I have driven under a footbridge that crosses this main road in Birstall, Leicestershire, thousands of times and never noticed it until this week. The mundane nature of a commute blinkers creativity."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Adult time..."
-
Jami Thomas
Jami Thomas: "I took this photo at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on the outer banks of North Carolina. Sitting out under the stars in an area that is so dark is a favourite pastime of mine."
-
Kevin Burns
Kevin Burns: "After dark, shoppers take to the streets of historic Lijiang in China."
-
Dennis Clarke
Dennis Clarke: "The Forth Bridge, South Queensferry, lights up after dark to make this icon of Victorian engineering look even more impressive."
-
Stephanie Ferland
Stephanie Ferland: "Getting ready for Halloween."
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Thunderbolt at night, Coney Island, New York City."
-
Mac Berington
Mac Berington: " I took this shot on my iPhone from Victoria Embankment on Sunday evening."
-
Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio
And finally, Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio sent this in from Bogota, Colombia. The next theme is "hidden" and the deadline for entries is 29 October 2019.