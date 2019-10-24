Your pictures on the theme of 'after dark'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "after dark".

  • Pigeons take flight Arril Johnson

    Arril Johnson: "Pigeons fly, stars shine, clouds drift, and the night does not sleep... yet."

  • Singapore Gardens Jonathan Sapwell

    Jonathan Sapwell: "Singapore's Gardens by the bay are an incredible place, but you must visit after dark for it to become truly magical. I took this photo just before running to catch the last train of the night back to the hotel."

  • Guggenheim Museum Judy Taylor

    Judy Taylor: "Passing by the stunningly spectacular Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao."

  • Night sky in Panama City Taken in Panama City one evening during an almost

    Martin Arias: "Taken in Panama City one evening during an almost full moon. The trees helped frame the picture and give it an eerie feel."

  • Rally car Ian Garfield

    Ian Garfield: "This is from the Neil Howard Rally, an annual event that takes place at Oulton Park in Cheshire. I was really pleased with how this image came out considering how dark it was when I took it. It has a surreal look about it, almost like it's a still taken from a video game."

  • Ronnie Scott'sin London Chung Hau

    Chung Hau: "Taken as part of a 24-hour photography walk. I met a friend for a coffee in Soho and came out to see that everyone had positioned themselves nicely for me."

  • Car lights on a road Chris McKeown

    Chris McKeown: "I have driven under a footbridge that crosses this main road in Birstall, Leicestershire, thousands of times and never noticed it until this week. The mundane nature of a commute blinkers creativity."

  • Cocktail Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Adult time..."

  • Cape Hatteras Light house on the outer banks of North Carolina Jami Thomas

    Jami Thomas: "I took this photo at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on the outer banks of North Carolina. Sitting out under the stars in an area that is so dark is a favourite pastime of mine."

  • Shoppers in Lijiang Kevin Burns

    Kevin Burns: "After dark, shoppers take to the streets of historic Lijiang in China."

  • The Forth Bridge Dennis Clarke

    Dennis Clarke: "The Forth Bridge, South Queensferry, lights up after dark to make this icon of Victorian engineering look even more impressive."

  • Ghost Stephanie Ferland

    Stephanie Ferland: "Getting ready for Halloween."

  • Coney Island Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Thunderbolt at night, Coney Island, New York City."

  • London Eye Mac Berington

    Mac Berington: " I took this shot on my iPhone from Victoria Embankment on Sunday evening."

  • Feeding a pig from a bottle Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio

    And finally, Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio sent this in from Bogota, Colombia. The next theme is "hidden" and the deadline for entries is 29 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

