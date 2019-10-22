Streetwise: Capturing iconic moments of daily life
Street photography is a genre that relies on chance encounters in public places.
For more than sixty years photographers at the world famous agency Magnum Photos have excelled in this genre, capturing iconic moments of daily life. Often candid or quirky, poignant or humorous, their images provide a compelling view of street life throughout the world.
A new collection of this work, Magnum Streetwise, brings together over 300 photographs drawn from an extensive archive by the curator Stephen McLaren.
Here is a selection of images from the book.
Magnum Streetwise is published by Thames & Hudson.