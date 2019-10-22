Streetwise: Capturing iconic moments of daily life

Street photography is a genre that relies on chance encounters in public places.

For more than sixty years photographers at the world famous agency Magnum Photos have excelled in this genre, capturing iconic moments of daily life. Often candid or quirky, poignant or humorous, their images provide a compelling view of street life throughout the world.

A new collection of this work, Magnum Streetwise, brings together over 300 photographs drawn from an extensive archive by the curator Stephen McLaren.

Here is a selection of images from the book.

Image copyright Nikos Economopoulos/Magnum Photos Image caption Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 2012

Image copyright Jonas Bendiksen/Magnum Photos Image caption Abkhazia, Georgia. 2005

Image copyright Bruce Davidson/Magnum Photos Image caption Cymcarn, Wales. 1965

Image copyright Olivia Arthur/Magnum Photos Image caption Dubai Fish Market. 2013

Image copyright Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos Image caption Colorado., USA. 1955

Image copyright Gueorgui Pinkhassov/Magnum Photos Image caption The new metro, Tokyo, Japan. 1996

Image copyright Abbas/Magnum Photos Image caption Mexico City. 1983

Image copyright Thomas Dworzak/Magnum Photos Image caption Yerevan, Armenia. 2014

Magnum Streetwise is published by Thames & Hudson.