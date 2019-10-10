Your pictures on the theme of 'street art'

  • 10 October 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "street art".

  • A mural of Audrey Hepburn in Little Italy, New York City Mann Virdee

    Mann Virdee: "A mural of Audrey Hepburn in Little Italy, New York City."

  • A portrait in Porto Alex Murray

    Alec Murray: "A damaged gable end of a building in Porto, Portugal, casts an imposing image over the approach roads."

  • A face on an electricity box in Indonesia Mechelle Aremia

    Mechelle Aremia: "This was taken in Indonesia, an electricity box in the street made to smile."

  • Man passing a mural Elisa Decker:

    Elisa Decker: "This detail of the Bowery wall, painted all in blues by Logan Hicks, was a fitting backdrop for a chilly day in December 2016."

  • Graffiti is Chicago Regina Stein

    Regina Stein: "This was taken in Wicker Park at the intersection of Milwaukee and Chicago Ave. One of Jas Petersen's famed fast girls is taking a break."

  • A woman and street art Stewart Young

    Stewart Young,: "My 93-year-old mother-in-law, on vacation on her first visit to Italy from Australia, discovered this street art in the little town of Atessa, Abruzzo. She said: "I need to clean his glasses.'”

  • A portrait of a woman in an old house Hartmut Fiedler

    Hartmut Fiedler: "In the middle of the old road between Tongue and Loch Hope stands Moine House. The house offered shelter halfway across the boggy land. I was very surprised when I got to the ruin of the house to find graffiti art in there."

  • Art on a manhole cover Claire Robinson

    Claire Robinson: "This is a manhole cover in a street in Hiroshima advertising the local Carps baseball team. Novel idea of street art."

  • House in Reykjavik Wayne Weedon

    Wayne Weedon: "I took this picture of a baker's shop in Reykjavík whilst on holiday there. The street art there is amazing and is part of a project there called Wall Poetry. Many people visit Reykjavík for the Northern Lights, hot lagoons and glorious landscapes, but the street art is well worth a visit too."

  • Woman passing some art Oscar Carvajal

    And finally Street Angel by Oscar Carvajal. The next theme is "lunchtime" and the deadline for entries is 15 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story