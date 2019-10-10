Your pictures on the theme of 'street art'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "street art".
-
Mann Virdee
Mann Virdee: "A mural of Audrey Hepburn in Little Italy, New York City."
-
Alex Murray
Alec Murray: "A damaged gable end of a building in Porto, Portugal, casts an imposing image over the approach roads."
-
Mechelle Aremia
Mechelle Aremia: "This was taken in Indonesia, an electricity box in the street made to smile."
-
Elisa Decker:
Elisa Decker: "This detail of the Bowery wall, painted all in blues by Logan Hicks, was a fitting backdrop for a chilly day in December 2016."
-
Regina Stein
Regina Stein: "This was taken in Wicker Park at the intersection of Milwaukee and Chicago Ave. One of Jas Petersen's famed fast girls is taking a break."
-
Stewart Young
Stewart Young,: "My 93-year-old mother-in-law, on vacation on her first visit to Italy from Australia, discovered this street art in the little town of Atessa, Abruzzo. She said: "I need to clean his glasses.'”
-
Hartmut Fiedler
Hartmut Fiedler: "In the middle of the old road between Tongue and Loch Hope stands Moine House. The house offered shelter halfway across the boggy land. I was very surprised when I got to the ruin of the house to find graffiti art in there."
-
Claire Robinson
Claire Robinson: "This is a manhole cover in a street in Hiroshima advertising the local Carps baseball team. Novel idea of street art."
-
Wayne Weedon
Wayne Weedon: "I took this picture of a baker's shop in Reykjavík whilst on holiday there. The street art there is amazing and is part of a project there called Wall Poetry. Many people visit Reykjavík for the Northern Lights, hot lagoons and glorious landscapes, but the street art is well worth a visit too."
-
Oscar Carvajal
And finally Street Angel by Oscar Carvajal. The next theme is "lunchtime" and the deadline for entries is 15 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.