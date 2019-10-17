Your pictures on the theme of 'lunchtime'

  • 17 October 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "lunchtime".

  • Squirrel in a tree Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Squirrel in a tree gleefully enjoying a scavenged lunch, Hudson River Park, New York City."

  • Man with a seagull on his head Oscar Carvajal

    Oscar Carvajal: "Feed me, my human friend."

  • Cutlery and spanners Paul Louis Archer

    Paul Louis Archer: "A juxtaposition of cutlery and spanners. Photographed at lunchtime, after a spot of repair work."

  • Gherkin Trish Stokes

    Trish Stokes: "I don’t think the gherkin was looking forward to lunchtime as much as I was."

  • A grey squirrel eats lunch Sean Iceton

    Sean Iceton: "A grey squirrel pops in for a lunch of sunflower seeds."

  • Students under a statue Dennis Canty

    Dennis Canty: "I came across this family sitting beneath a statue eating their packed lunches. The statue looks like a teacher talking to a row of students."

  • Dishes of food Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "They say you eat first with your eyes... and certainly each of these dishes was at least as memorable for its looks as its taste."

  • Three cats Andreas Selwood

    Andreas Selwood: "Minnie, Feisty and Rebar, three of our rescue cats tucking in together in regimental fashion."

  • Vegetables Usha Venk

    Usha Venk: "It was lunchtime and I took the picture before cooking them."

  • Two men eating lunch Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "In Borough Market, London, two strangers settle down on the floor to enjoy their lunches."

  • Eggs and a curry Atia Aslam

    Atia Aslam: "My husband's lunchbox: leek curry with rice and a boiled egg, garnished with a not-too-hot red chilli and some coriander."

  • Cut up banana Alamy

    Rachael Sky: "Banana Juice. An alternative and abstract way to serve fruit."

  • Bird with lunch Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Popping down to the local bars for some lunch."

  • Food on a plate Julie De-Hayes

    Julie De-Hayes calls this Rainbow Lunch: "A colourful meal in Khao Lak, Thailand. The presentation of the food was amazing."

  • Feeding a pig from a bottle Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio

    And finally, Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio sent this in from Bogotá, Colombia. The next theme is "after dark" and the deadline for entries is 22 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

