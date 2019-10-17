Your pictures on the theme of 'lunchtime'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "lunchtime".
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Squirrel in a tree gleefully enjoying a scavenged lunch, Hudson River Park, New York City."
-
Oscar Carvajal
Oscar Carvajal: "Feed me, my human friend."
-
Paul Louis Archer
Paul Louis Archer: "A juxtaposition of cutlery and spanners. Photographed at lunchtime, after a spot of repair work."
-
Trish Stokes
Trish Stokes: "I don’t think the gherkin was looking forward to lunchtime as much as I was."
-
Sean Iceton
Sean Iceton: "A grey squirrel pops in for a lunch of sunflower seeds."
-
Dennis Canty
Dennis Canty: "I came across this family sitting beneath a statue eating their packed lunches. The statue looks like a teacher talking to a row of students."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "They say you eat first with your eyes... and certainly each of these dishes was at least as memorable for its looks as its taste."
-
Andreas Selwood
Andreas Selwood: "Minnie, Feisty and Rebar, three of our rescue cats tucking in together in regimental fashion."
-
Usha Venk
Usha Venk: "It was lunchtime and I took the picture before cooking them."
-
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "In Borough Market, London, two strangers settle down on the floor to enjoy their lunches."
-
Atia Aslam
Atia Aslam: "My husband's lunchbox: leek curry with rice and a boiled egg, garnished with a not-too-hot red chilli and some coriander."
-
Alamy
Rachael Sky: "Banana Juice. An alternative and abstract way to serve fruit."
-
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Popping down to the local bars for some lunch."
-
Julie De-Hayes
Julie De-Hayes calls this Rainbow Lunch: "A colourful meal in Khao Lak, Thailand. The presentation of the food was amazing."
-
Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio
And finally, Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio sent this in from Bogotá, Colombia. The next theme is "after dark" and the deadline for entries is 22 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.