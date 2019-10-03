Your pictures on the theme of 'straight lines'

  • 3 October 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "straight lines".

  • Stones in a drain Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Stones wedged in a storm drain."

  • Wooden decking Tommy Lee and Liz Lewis

    Tommy Lee and Liz Lewis: "Diagonal and vertical found on the boardwalk in Thessaloniki."

  • Tracks in the snow from a sled Phil Couvrette

    Phil Couvrette: "Fresh tracks in the snow as a pack of trained dogs leads the way."

  • Sunset through a window Jennifer Burton

    Jennifer Burton: "The sunset caught through the window of a farmhouse cottage in East Sussex on a family holiday in August."

  • Cars at Porsche museum Caroline Murphy

    Caroline Murphy: "Cars soaring skyward at the Porsche Museum outside Stuttgart in Germany."

  • Rail depot Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Rail Week 2019 kicked off with an open day at Siemens traincare depot, Southampton."

  • Pear orchard Jenny Marks

    Jenny Marks: "I took this snap very quickly so that my phone didn’t get wet. I like the contrast of the straight lines in the “concrete” pear orchard with the arc of the rainbow."

  • Hot air balloon Susan Russo Gelbart

    Susan Russo Gelbart: "Among many other things at Albuquerque's annual International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico, USA, is all the colourful geometry. Stunning."

  • Tunnel at Frankfurt Airport Dave Smith

    Dave Smith: "Walking in the transfer tunnel at Frankfurt International Airport. I didn’t have much time but stopped anyway, took a camera out of my carry-on bag and captured this unusual scene. So happy that I took the time."

  • Person on zebra crossing Alex Ashby

    Alex Ashby: "This photo was taken on the top floor of a parking complex in Leeds last year. I saw the zebra crossing below and thought it might be interesting to get a birds'-eye view of someone walking across it. I stood and waited 15 minutes to get a decent shot."

  • Boy behind wooden planks Clare Melton

    Clare Melton: "My little boy peeking through the bars at a play area."

  • Rockefeller Center Andrew Tolputt

    Andrew Tolputt: "This is the Rockefeller Center, Manhattan, standing bold against the night sky."

  • White lines on escalators Denise Livingston

    Denise Livingston: "Escalators at Newfields Indianapolis Museum of Art."

  • Telephone wires Ron Singh

    And finally, Ron Singh sent in this picture of telephone lines. The next theme is "street art" and the deadline for entries is 8 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story