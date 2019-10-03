Your pictures on the theme of 'straight lines'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "straight lines".
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Stones wedged in a storm drain."
Tommy Lee and Liz Lewis
Tommy Lee and Liz Lewis: "Diagonal and vertical found on the boardwalk in Thessaloniki."
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "Fresh tracks in the snow as a pack of trained dogs leads the way."
Jennifer Burton
Jennifer Burton: "The sunset caught through the window of a farmhouse cottage in East Sussex on a family holiday in August."
Caroline Murphy
Caroline Murphy: "Cars soaring skyward at the Porsche Museum outside Stuttgart in Germany."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Rail Week 2019 kicked off with an open day at Siemens traincare depot, Southampton."
Jenny Marks
Jenny Marks: "I took this snap very quickly so that my phone didn’t get wet. I like the contrast of the straight lines in the “concrete” pear orchard with the arc of the rainbow."
Susan Russo Gelbart
Susan Russo Gelbart: "Among many other things at Albuquerque's annual International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico, USA, is all the colourful geometry. Stunning."
Dave Smith
Dave Smith: "Walking in the transfer tunnel at Frankfurt International Airport. I didn’t have much time but stopped anyway, took a camera out of my carry-on bag and captured this unusual scene. So happy that I took the time."
Alex Ashby
Alex Ashby: "This photo was taken on the top floor of a parking complex in Leeds last year. I saw the zebra crossing below and thought it might be interesting to get a birds'-eye view of someone walking across it. I stood and waited 15 minutes to get a decent shot."
Clare Melton
Clare Melton: "My little boy peeking through the bars at a play area."
Andrew Tolputt
Andrew Tolputt: "This is the Rockefeller Center, Manhattan, standing bold against the night sky."
Denise Livingston
Denise Livingston: "Escalators at Newfields Indianapolis Museum of Art."
Ron Singh
Ron Singh sent in this picture of telephone lines.