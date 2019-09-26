Your pictures on the theme of 'tiny things'

  • 26 September 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "tiny things".

  • Dandelions in a forest Matthew Dunsmore

    Matthew Dunsmore shot this in Devilla Forest, in Fife. "I wandered around the forest until [the] golden hour and found some beautiful sights in the smaller details of the forest. The last trickles of light inspired me to find something that matched the softness of the light."

  • Toad Chris Ward

    Chris Ward: "A tiny toad with amazing bright eyes, hiding in the grass in the Cuillin, Isle of Skye."

  • Legoland in California Jessica Lopez

    Jessica Lopez took this picture at Legoland in San Diego, California. "My brother wanted to go to see the model of London as he hasn't been able to see and the real Big Ben in person yet. He is hoping to be well enough to make the flight across the pond when the renovations to the tower are complete."

  • Flowerpot figures Jane Lockitt

    Jane Lockitt: "Saw these little guys on a street in Malmo[, Sweden]. They must be made by a local craftsman as there were several others amongst the neighbours."

  • Dragonfly Sandy Osborough

    Sandy Osborough: "A day out at Bowood House, in Wiltshire, this August. This dragonfly was hunting by the lake and kept resting for a fraction of a second on a vertical plank. I waited until it stopped in just the right place and only got one chance."

  • Martian figure Micaela Dempsey

    Micaela Dempsey: "A tiny miniature figure looking larger than life.”

  • Glass beads Lorraine Devlin

    Lorraine Devlin: "Part of my collection of tiny glass seed and bugle beads, which once adorned the dresses of a dearly loved and missed grandmother during the 1920s and 30s."

  • Raindrops on a flower Lucy Bidgood

    Lucy Bidgood: "Tiny raindrops on a geranium at Rowallane Gardens, [County Down]."

  • A snail Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "I watched as this tiny fingernail-sized snail made its way to the top of a bamboo shoot before it stretched out its neck (do snails have necks?) and had a good look around its new lofty environment."

  • Ducks and ducklings Carolyn Cannan

    Carolyn Cannan: "Mom watches her ducklings by the San Antonio River Walk[, Texas]."

  • Periwinkle Michael Romagnoli

    Michael Romagnoli: "Growing only 2-3cm [1in] in length, a marsh periwinkle crawls up a blade of grass on Smith Island, Maryland, in the Chesapeake Bay, USA. "

  • Bee on a flower Usha Venkat

    Usha Venkat was in Monet's garden, in [Giverny,] France, when she took this picture. "The famous water garden is full of numerous beautiful colourful flowers that attract butterflies, humming birds and bees. A tiny bee was actively buzzing around from one flower to another extracting nectar, making our world beautiful by allowing plants to grow."

  • Dolls Steve Demeranville

    And finally, Steve Demeranville sent in this picture of some dolls. The next theme is "straight lines" and the deadline for entries is 1 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story