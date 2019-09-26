Your pictures on the theme of 'tiny things'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "tiny things".
-
Matthew Dunsmore
Matthew Dunsmore shot this in Devilla Forest, in Fife. "I wandered around the forest until [the] golden hour and found some beautiful sights in the smaller details of the forest. The last trickles of light inspired me to find something that matched the softness of the light."
-
Chris Ward
Chris Ward: "A tiny toad with amazing bright eyes, hiding in the grass in the Cuillin, Isle of Skye."
-
Jessica Lopez
Jessica Lopez took this picture at Legoland in San Diego, California. "My brother wanted to go to see the model of London as he hasn't been able to see and the real Big Ben in person yet. He is hoping to be well enough to make the flight across the pond when the renovations to the tower are complete."
-
Jane Lockitt
Jane Lockitt: "Saw these little guys on a street in Malmo[, Sweden]. They must be made by a local craftsman as there were several others amongst the neighbours."
-
Sandy Osborough
Sandy Osborough: "A day out at Bowood House, in Wiltshire, this August. This dragonfly was hunting by the lake and kept resting for a fraction of a second on a vertical plank. I waited until it stopped in just the right place and only got one chance."
-
Micaela Dempsey
Micaela Dempsey: "A tiny miniature figure looking larger than life.”
-
Lorraine Devlin
Lorraine Devlin: "Part of my collection of tiny glass seed and bugle beads, which once adorned the dresses of a dearly loved and missed grandmother during the 1920s and 30s."
-
Lucy Bidgood
Lucy Bidgood: "Tiny raindrops on a geranium at Rowallane Gardens, [County Down]."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "I watched as this tiny fingernail-sized snail made its way to the top of a bamboo shoot before it stretched out its neck (do snails have necks?) and had a good look around its new lofty environment."
-
Carolyn Cannan
Carolyn Cannan: "Mom watches her ducklings by the San Antonio River Walk[, Texas]."
-
Michael Romagnoli
Michael Romagnoli: "Growing only 2-3cm [1in] in length, a marsh periwinkle crawls up a blade of grass on Smith Island, Maryland, in the Chesapeake Bay, USA. "
-
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat was in Monet's garden, in [Giverny,] France, when she took this picture. "The famous water garden is full of numerous beautiful colourful flowers that attract butterflies, humming birds and bees. A tiny bee was actively buzzing around from one flower to another extracting nectar, making our world beautiful by allowing plants to grow."
-
Steve Demeranville
And finally, Steve Demeranville sent in this picture of some dolls. The next theme is "straight lines" and the deadline for entries is 1 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.