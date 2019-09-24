In Pictures

Supreme Court ruling: Pictures from day of drama

  • 24 September 2019

Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale said it was unlawful because "it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Here are the day's events in pictures.

Lady Hale speaking Image copyright UK Supreme Court
Image caption Lady Hale said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices meant Parliament had effectively not been prorogued - the decision was null and of no effect.
Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts (left), SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (right) celebrated outside court.
Campaigner Gina Miller talks to the media after the Supreme Court hearing on Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit, in London. September 24, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Gina Miller, who led campaigners against the suspension of Parliament, said: "This prime minister must open the doors of Parliament tomorrow. MPs must get back and be brave and bold in holding this unscrupulous government to account."
Protesters celebrating outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Protesters showed their delight at the ruling.
Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Millbank broadcast studios near the Houses of Parliament in central London on September 24, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna was seen leaving the Millbank broadcast studios near the Houses of Parliament, giving a thumbs up after the ruling.
Stanley Johnson, father of Britain"s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves the Millbank broadcast studios near the Houses of Parliament on September 24, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson, was also seen leaving the Millbank broadcast studios
Jeremy Corbyn giving a speech Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his speech to the Labour Party conference after hearing the news from court. He led calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he should "consider his position".
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament Image copyright AFP
Image caption Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow confirmed that Parliament will resume on Wednesday at 11:30 BST.
Barry Sheerman MP and Caroline Lucas MP hold signs Image copyright Barry Sheerman / Caroline Lucas / PA Media
Image caption Following the ruling, Barry Sheerman MP (left) and Caroline Lucas MP (right) tweeted photos showing themselves sitting in the Commons.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in New York after judges at the Supreme Court in London ruled that his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was interviewed in New York, telling reporters "As the law stands we leave on October 31 and I'm very hopeful that we will get a deal."

