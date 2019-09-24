Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale said it was unlawful because "it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Here are the day's events in pictures.

Image copyright UK Supreme Court Image caption Lady Hale said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices meant Parliament had effectively not been prorogued - the decision was null and of no effect.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts (left), SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (right) celebrated outside court.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Gina Miller, who led campaigners against the suspension of Parliament, said: "This prime minister must open the doors of Parliament tomorrow. MPs must get back and be brave and bold in holding this unscrupulous government to account."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protesters showed their delight at the ruling.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna was seen leaving the Millbank broadcast studios near the Houses of Parliament, giving a thumbs up after the ruling.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson, was also seen leaving the Millbank broadcast studios

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his speech to the Labour Party conference after hearing the news from court. He led calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he should "consider his position".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow confirmed that Parliament will resume on Wednesday at 11:30 BST.

Image copyright Barry Sheerman / Caroline Lucas / PA Media Image caption Following the ruling, Barry Sheerman MP (left) and Caroline Lucas MP (right) tweeted photos showing themselves sitting in the Commons.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was interviewed in New York, telling reporters "As the law stands we leave on October 31 and I'm very hopeful that we will get a deal."

