In Pictures

Week in pictures: 14 - 20 September 2019

  • 21 September 2019

A selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Migrants, rescued at sea by the Italian coastguard, are driven away on police buses after disembarking at the Armed Forces of Malta maritime base in Floriana, Malta. 17 September 2019 Image copyright Domenic Aquilina/EPA
Image caption Migrants rescued at sea by the Italian coastguard are driven away on police buses after disembarking in Floriana, Malta.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel gestures to an empty podium as he speaks to the press after meeting the UK Prime Minister in Luxembourg. 16 September 2019 Image copyright Kilian Fichou/AFP
Image caption Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, gestures to an empty podium as he speaks to the press after meeting UK counterpart Boris Johnson, who cancelled his press appearance because he feared he would be drowned out by protesters.
The Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague to prepare them for the Prinsjesdag parade. 16 September 2019 Image copyright Koen van Weel/AFP
Image caption Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague, to prepare them for the Prinsjesdag parade on 17 September.
A tract of Amazon rainforest burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia in Brazil 15 September 2019. Image copyright Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Image caption A tract of Amazon rainforest burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil.
Money is seen in the back pocket of U.S. President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in California, USA. 17 September 2019. Image copyright Tom Brenner/Reuters
Image caption Banknotes protrude from US President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in California.
Residents stand next to damaged belongings after torrential rains in Almoradi, near Alicante, Spain. 17 September 2019 Image copyright Susana Vera/Reuters
Image caption People stand near their damaged belongings, piled up outside homes, after torrential rain hit Almoradi, on Spain's Costa Blanca.
The sun rises behind a deer at dawn in Richmond Park, West London, UK. 20 September 2019. Image copyright Toby Melville/Reuters
Image caption The sun rises behind a deer at dawn in Richmond Park, south-west London, as the UK enjoys some mild September weather.
Presentational white space
A man walks past street art in New York, USA. 19 September 2019. Image copyright Justin Lane/EPA
Image caption An optical illusion is created as a man walks past street art in New York.
Presentational white space
Climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with Panamanian climate activist Militza Flaco outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC, USA. 18 September 2019 Image copyright Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA
Image caption Climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with Panamanian climate activist Militza Flaco outside the US Supreme Court in Washington.
Bjorn Ulvaeus makes a cameo in his original Abba costume from 1977 at the opening night of MAMMA MIA! The Party at The O2 in London on 19 September 2019. Image copyright David M. Benett/Getty
Image caption Bjorn Ulvaeus makes a cameo appearance in one of his original Abba costumes from 1977 at the opening night of Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 in London on 19 September.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics