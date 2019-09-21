Week in pictures: 14 - 20 September 2019

A selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Domenic Aquilina/EPA Image caption Migrants rescued at sea by the Italian coastguard are driven away on police buses after disembarking in Floriana, Malta.

Image copyright Kilian Fichou/AFP Image caption Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, gestures to an empty podium as he speaks to the press after meeting UK counterpart Boris Johnson, who cancelled his press appearance because he feared he would be drowned out by protesters.

Image copyright Koen van Weel/AFP Image caption Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague, to prepare them for the Prinsjesdag parade on 17 September.

Image copyright Ricardo Moraes/Reuters Image caption A tract of Amazon rainforest burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil.

Image copyright Tom Brenner/Reuters Image caption Banknotes protrude from US President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in California.

Image copyright Susana Vera/Reuters Image caption People stand near their damaged belongings, piled up outside homes, after torrential rain hit Almoradi, on Spain's Costa Blanca.

Image copyright Toby Melville/Reuters Image caption The sun rises behind a deer at dawn in Richmond Park, south-west London, as the UK enjoys some mild September weather.

Image copyright Justin Lane/EPA Image caption An optical illusion is created as a man walks past street art in New York.

Image copyright Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Image caption Climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with Panamanian climate activist Militza Flaco outside the US Supreme Court in Washington.

Image copyright David M. Benett/Getty Image caption Bjorn Ulvaeus makes a cameo appearance in one of his original Abba costumes from 1977 at the opening night of Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 in London on 19 September.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.