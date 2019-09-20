In Pictures

Millions attend global climate strike

  • 20 September 2019

A global climate strike is under way, with millions of people protesting for "an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate justice for everyone".

The event was sparked by teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg, who is attending the New York protest, where 1.1m children have been allowed to miss school to join the march.

Here are pictures of marches across the world.

Melbourne, Australia

Protesters in Melbourne Image copyright Getty Images
Protesters in Melbourne Image copyright Getty Images

Bangkok, Thailand

Activists play dead on the floor with banners Image copyright Reuters

Protesters played dead near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok.

Activists play dead on the floor with banners Image copyright Getty Images
Climate protesters in Bangkok Image copyright Reuters

Berlin, Germany

Climate strike protesters in front of the Brandenburg Gate Image copyright Reuters

Climate strike protesters gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Climate strike protesters in front of the Brandenburg Gate Image copyright Reuters
Climate protesters in Berlin Image copyright Reuters

London, UK

Protesters gather on the steps of Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square Image copyright Alamy

In London, protesters gathered on the steps of Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters at Millbank in London Image copyright PA Media
A protesters in London holding a placard Image copyright PA Media
Protesters in London holding placards Image copyright PA Media

Cambridge, UK

Protesters in Cambridge Image copyright PA Media

Southampton, UK

Activists dressed in red Image copyright Alamy

In Southampton, Extinction Rebellion's Red Rebels were seen outside of Carnival House before marching through the streets.

Nairobi, Kenya

Protesters in Nairobi holding placards Image copyright Reuters
Protesters in Nairobi Image copyright Reuters

Warsaw, Poland

Protesters in Warsaw Image copyright Reuters

Lodz, Poland

Protesters in Lodz Image copyright Reuters

Prague, Czech Republic

A protesters in Prague Image copyright EPA

Protesters gathered in the Old Town Square in Prague.

Protesters in Prague Image copyright EPA

Quezon City, Philippines

at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Image copyright EPA

Protesters held a colourful march at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila.

New Delhi, India

Protesters in New Delhi Image copyright AFP

Sanur beach, Bali, Indonesia

Protesters seen on the island of Bali Image copyright AFP

