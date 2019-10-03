In Pictures

The triangulation points that mapped Britain

  • 3 October 2019

In 1936, the Ordnance Survey began to construct concrete triangulation pillars, or trig points, to aid accurate measurement and map-making using the principles of trigonometry. By 1962, more than 6,000 had been built. And Stephen McCoy and Stephanie Wynne are trying to photograph the 310 primary pillars still standing.

Black Combe
Image caption Black Combe, Cumbria, 600m (2,000ft)
Cadair Berwyn
Image caption Cadair Berwyn, Powys, 827m
Cold Ashby
Image caption Cold Ashby, Northamptonshire, 210m

The pillars were built in positions where at least two other points could be seen in order to form triangles for accurate measurement.

McCoy and Wynne's work comprises large 360-degree panoramic photographs produced by placing the camera on top of the triangulation pillar, alongside a picture of the pillar itself.

Criffel
Image caption Criffel, Dumfries and Galloway, 569m
Garnedd Ugain
Image caption Garnedd Ugain, Gwynned, 1065m
Great Whernside
Image caption Great Whernside, North Yorkshire, 704m
Martinsell Hill
Image caption Martinsell Hill, Wiltshire, 289m
Rottington
Image caption Rottington, Cumbria, 141m
Snaefell
Image caption Snaefell, Isle of Man, 621m
Stiperstones
Image caption The Stiperstones, Shropshire, 536m
Upton Beacon
Image caption Upton Beacon, Derbyshire, 538m
Winter Hill
Image caption Winter Hill, Lancashire, 456m
Wyck Beacon
Image caption Wyck Beacon, Gloucestershire, 250m
Yr Eifl
Image caption Yr Eifl, Gwynned, 564m
All photographs copyright Stephen McCoy and Stephanie Wynne.

