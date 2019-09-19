Your pictures on the theme of 'on the river'

  • 19 September 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "on the river".

  • Women swimming in the river Barbara Bryant

    Barbara Bryant: "The Norfolk Crazy Ladies enjoying a weekly dip in the River Bure at Horstead Mill. We swim all year round, in all weathers, in just our cossies, and always enjoy lots of laughter - and cake."

  • Two women in a dingy Natasha Everson-Williams

    Natasha Everson-Williams: "In its 13th year, the amazing Northenden Boat Race, in Manchester, attracts many competitors to raise money for the Christie charity, at the bank holiday weekend, on the River Mersey."

  • Two swans Jane Sayliss

    Jane Sayliss: "I thought this quirky shot I took a couple of days ago might actually fit your theme this week. It shows two swans on the river in Cirencester but one has come out looking like Daffy Duck instead."

  • A dog in the river Sabine van Doorn

    Sabine van Doorn: "'Come play. Dog wants to play in the river Test near Bransbury, Hampshire, on a warm August day."

  • People carrying red inflatables Felicia Fontaine

    Felicia Fontaine: "Looking like a batch of red blood cells, this group heads up hill to tube down on the Tuckasegee River near Bryson City, North Carolina."

  • A canoe on the river Steve Hunt

    Steve Hunt: "We had ridden through France on our motorcycle and stopped at [the] Roque Saint-Christophe to have a look around the cave dwellings. We had a cool off by the River Vesere and I saw this family zipping past at quite a speed.."

  • Swan on the River Thames Gill Newey

    Gill Newey: "Just before sunrise, out paddle-boarding on the Thames in Shepperton." 

  • Turtles Sarah Newman

    Sarah Newman: "One-day-old turtles in a turtle sanctuary in Sri Lanka. Their eggs were found by fishermen mostly and [they] were due to be released back into the sea in two days' time."

  • Fireworks on the River Elbe Uwe Holm

    Uwe Holm: "During the Cruise Days festival, in Hamburg, there are many cruise ships on the Elbe, which all are welcomed with a fireworks display and many other ships."

  • River Brian D Gillooly

    The Carbon River near the Mount Rainier National Forest in Washington State, by Brian D Gillooly.

  • A kayak on the River Waveney Abbey Kurton

    Abbey Kurton: “'On your marks.' 'No, not yet, I’m not ready.'”

  • Hippo on the Luangwa River in Zambia Ian Salisbury

    Ian Salisbury: "When you are boating on an African river, you are sometimes made to feel less than welcome by the residents."

  • Crossing stones on a river Peri Thomas

    Peri Thomas: "A beautiful day in the Yorkshire Dales. Teenagers will still always come walking when there's sunshine, a dog and a cake and or ice cream on offer. It's a great time to talk. And you can always find some adventure."

  • Reflection of a house in water Miriam Simmons

    Miriam Simmons: "Taken on my way to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury. A reflection in the river of the local houses along the waterfront."

  • Man standing in a river Joel Rundle

    Joel Rundle: "My friend Jordan, standing very still in order to capture this effect."

  • Woman and children paddle boarding Rachel Moffat

    Rachel Moffat: "The kids and I trying paddle-boarding for the first time on the Thames in Oxford."

  • Sunset in Lowestoft Valerie Nicholls

    Valerie Nicholls photographed sunset over the harbour in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

  • River Thames Dave Parker

    Dave Parker took this picture of the Millennium Bridge in London. "The rowing boat seemed somewhat out of place and dwarfed by the scale of the river, bridge and city, on its unknown journey downriver."

  • Beside the River Thames Nicholas Collins

    Nicholas Collins: "A woman standing by City Hall, with Tower Bridge in the background."

  • Norwegian fjord John Kiely

    John Kiely: " Taken at 06:00 on a July morning cruising in the Norwegian fjords at Aurland, watching the clouds wake up."

  • Windmill on the banks of the River Bure Peter Dewey

    And finally, Peter Dewey captured sunset on the River Bure, Norfolk. The next theme is "tiny things" and the deadline for entries is 24 September 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" link below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

