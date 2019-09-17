Sea views: Capturing British maritime life
- 17 September 2019
The Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity has announced the winners of its seventh annual photography competition.
The competition encourages amateur and professional photographers to enter pictures that capture the essence of Britain's long maritime heritage, with its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, ports and harbours.
Here is a selection of the winning entries.
All photographs copyright of the contributors, courtesy of the Shipwrecked Mariners Society and PA Media