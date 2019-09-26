Omaha Sketchbook by Gregory Halpern

The American photographer Gregory Halpern has been photographing the city of Omaha in Nebraska for more than 15 years.

His work is collected together in a book and exhibition entitled Omaha Sketchbook.

Working with photographic film, Halpern constructs scrapbooks from darkroom contact sheets of his work. The work is a personal documentation of masculinity in the city,

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Emilio, Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Boy Scouts 1, Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Dog on hill (sunrise), Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption James in car, Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Omaha, Nebraska (downtown through sunflowers)

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Julia, Reserve Officer Training Corps, Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Card game, Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility. Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption Lewis, football practice, Omaha, Nebraska

Image copyright Gregory Halpern Image caption John, service clerk, Cubby's grocery store, Omaha, Nebraska

The work will be on show at the Huxley-Parlour Gallery gallery in London until 12 October, and the book is available from the publishers MACK.

All photographs Gregory Halpern, courtesy of Huxley-Parlour Gallery.