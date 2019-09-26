Omaha Sketchbook by Gregory Halpern

The American photographer Gregory Halpern has been photographing the city of Omaha in Nebraska for more than 15 years.
His work is collected together in a book and exhibition entitled Omaha Sketchbook.
Working with photographic film, Halpern constructs scrapbooks from darkroom contact sheets of his work. The work is a personal documentation of masculinity in the city,
The work will be on show at the Huxley-Parlour Gallery gallery in London until 12 October, and the book is available from the publishers MACK.
All photographs Gregory Halpern, courtesy of Huxley-Parlour Gallery.