Your pictures on the theme of 'soak up the vibe'

  • 12 September 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "soak up the vibe".

  • A glass of Prosecco is held up towards the large stained glass church windows James Gibson-Wynes

    James Gibson-Wynes: "Taken inside Cartmel Priory with a glass of Prosecco. The drink was given to all members of the congregation that stayed after the service to soak up the vibes of the morning."

  • Looking up at an amusement park ride from below Romano Alves

    Romano Alves: "At the Ponte da Barca annual festivities amusement park, young people enjoy adrenaline."

  • A person dances in a fountain in front of a large LCD screen of a face Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "Frolicking in the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park, Chicago."

  • A man sits at the side of a street watching the world go by Stuart Lyall

    Stuart Lyall: "A local in Kefalonia taking in the passing people."

  • A pair of sunglasses are held up to the sun as it sets over a beach bar Joel Rundle

    Joel Rundle: "Enjoying the sunset and a cocktail or two on the beach in Carvoeiro, Portugal."

  • People relax on beanbags in the centre of a busy city Andy Skinner

    Andy Skinner: "Taking a break from the hurly burly of Birmingham city centre with quiet contemplation of clouds in Rotunda Square."

  • Painted toes on the shore line Roshani Rahe

    Roshani Rahe: "Soaking up the beach vibes in Santa Cruz."

  • A woman stands above looking over canyons Leonardo Fugoso

    Leonardo Fugoso: "Soaking up the splendour of America’s Midwest - the Badlands of South Dakota."

  • People in the sea as the sun sets Ros Tapp

    Ros Tapp: "The few people who were at Minnis Bay that night had this rare treat of enjoying the most beautiful evening on the north Kent coast. The sea was warm and calm and the 'Turner' sunset stunning."

  • Dressed in pirate costumes, three people look over the pier at the boats AnneMarie Fotso

    AnneMarie Fotso: "These people were 'soaking up the vibes' during this year's pirate festival in Brixham, Devon UK."

  • A couple hold each other as they look over Glastonbury festival Jane Sayliss

    And finally, Jane Sayliss sent in this photograph of her daughter Lucy and her husband James soaking up Glastonbury. The next theme is "on the river" and the deadline for entries is 17 September 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story