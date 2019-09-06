Your pictures on the theme of 'well-seasoned'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "well-seasoned".
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Drying a recently harvested crop of red chillies."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "This burger man is obviously a well-seasoned performer!"
John Roast
John Roast: "A picture of my cactus with its well-seasoned flowers that only flower for one day a year. Another year until they appear again."
Ella Robinson
Ella Robinson: "This is a photo of the apples from the tree in our garden. We have been so inundated with apples that we have to cook and freeze huge amounts of them, so we can eat them later in the year. I carefully seasoned them to make sure they tasted yummy."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey photographed an arrangement of seasoning and spices.
Esther Johnson
Esther Johnson: "My amazing 84-year-old mother putting the finishing touches to her legendary plum pie, seasoned with copious amounts of sugar."
Gemma Lawrence: "Having an amazing time in the very 'well-seasoned' salt flats in Bolivia. The most surreal place I have been."
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss: "The intricate and almost lace-like appearance of the decaying leaf I thought was rather beautiful."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein sent in this picture of lamb chops at a restaurant in Whitechapel, London.
Chris Shipperley
And finally, Chris Shipperley sent in this well-seasoned picture.