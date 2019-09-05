In pictures: How Dorian devastated the Bahamas

The Bahamas has begun to count the cost of the devastation brought by Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian struck the Abaco Islands as a category five hurricane, then pounded Grand Bahama for two days.

Thousands of homes were destroyed and at least 20 lives lost, though that toll is expected to rise.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the storm had caused "generational devastation".

Dorian has headed north and is now threatening the eastern US seaboard.

Grand Bahama:

Dorian severely damaged the international airport on the island, hampering rescue efforts.

Some newer homes survived well, while other structures were obliterated.

Abaco Islands:

The Abacos took the full force of Dorian last weekend. Only the 1935 Labor Day hurricane matched its landfall wind speed of 185mph (298km/h).

The town of Marsh Harbour was devastated.

Entire communities were flattened on the Abacos, with thousands of people needing shelter and aid.

The coastal surges have still to recede in many parts.

There was joy for some families as they were reunited in the capital, Nassau, after evacuations from the Abacos.

