Hurricane Dorian has brought devastation to the northern Bahamas. The first aerial pictures have now emerged of the destruction on the Abaco Islands.

Most of the other badly hit island - Grand Bahama, home to about 50,000 people - has still to be reached.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said this was "one of the greatest national crises in our country's history".

He also said he expected the death toll to rise.

Image copyright Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via Reuters

The image below is of the airport at Marsh Harbour on the Abacos. The airport on Grand Bahama was on Tuesday said to be under 6ft (1.8m) of water.

Image copyright Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via Reuters

Image copyright Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via Reuters

Image copyright Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via Reuters

The Abaco Islands are home to about 17,000 people. The UN says almost all will need food aid and clean water.

Image copyright Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via Reuters

The International Red Cross fears 45% of homes on Grand Bahama and the Abacos - some 13,000 properties - have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Image copyright Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via Reuters

When the Abaco Islands were hit over the weekend, the wind speeds of 185mph (298km/h) equalled the fastest ever inflicted by the landfall of a hurricane, matched only by the Labor Day hurricane of 1935.

Image copyright Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via Reuters

Image copyright Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via Reuters

PM Minnis said the priority now was for search and rescue, but added: "We can expect more deaths to be recorded."

Image copyright HeadKnowles Foundation/via Getty

Photos are copyright.