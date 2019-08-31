In Pictures

Week in pictures: 24 - 30 August 2019

  • 31 August 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Teh trunk of a tree glows with hot embers Image copyright Carl De Souza / Getty
Image caption A tree trunk glows with hot embers following a fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil. The Amazon has seen more than 80,000 fires break out so far this year - a 77% rise on the same period in 2018. This week, Brazil banned setting fires to clear land, for 60 days.
Demonstrators hold a protest march Image copyright Daniel Sorabji / Getty
Image caption Demonstrators hold a protest march in reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the UK Parliament. A petition against the suspension has reached 1.6m signatures.
A man holds a young condor bird Image copyright Henning Bagger / Getty
Image caption Bird trainer Peter Wenzel works with a young condor named Molina at the Eagle Reserve in Bindslev, Denmark. The condor is the world's largest bird of prey. When fully grown, Molina will have a wing span of 3.5m.
Greta Thunberg arrives in the US on a yacht, passing the Statue of Liberty Image copyright Johannes Eisele / Getty
Image caption Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives in the US after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic, covering 3,000 miles (4,800km). She sailed from the UK on a zero-emissions yacht and will participate in UN climate summits in New York City and Santiago, Chile.
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival Image copyright David Cliff / Getty
Image caption Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, parading along Ladbroke Grove. Temperatures reached 33C by mid-afternoon, making it the hottest late August Bank Holiday Monday on record.
A crowd of cheering football supporters Image copyright Juan Mabromata / Getty
Image caption Football supporters of Argentina's Boca Juniors cheer for their team during the Copa Libertadores quarter-final match against Ecuador's Liga de Quito, in Buenos Aires.
People attend a funeral Image copyright Pedro Pardo / Getty
Image caption Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Erick Hernandez, who was a DJ at the Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Mexican media reported that the bar was peppered with gunfire, and Molotov cocktails were thrown inside, killing at least 25 people and injuring 11.
Water from a dam rushes past people Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption A torrent rages past spectators as water is released from the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, China.
A man stands behind a giant bust of US President Woodrow Wilson Image copyright Brendan Smialowski / Getty
Image caption A man stands behind the bust of US President Woodrow Wilson in Williamsburg, Virginia. Howard Hankins rescued the busts of Presidents after he was commissioned to destroy them. They were originally installed at the Colonial Williamsburg museum.
A cat stands in front of runners during a race Image copyright Fadel Senna / Getty
Image caption A cat stands in front of runners as they compete in the 5,000m Women's Final at the African Games in Morocco's capital, Rabat.

