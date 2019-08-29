Your pictures on the theme of 'garden party'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "garden party".
-
Síle Marrinan
Síle Marrinan's children and their friends playing on a warm summer night. This picture is called On the Count of Three.
-
Lois Fuller
Lois Fuller: "Farm to table. A late summer Harvest Festival for over 120 people at Thayer's Corner in Northville, Michigan."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "The glitter trail from the party leads you up the garden path."
-
Denisha Skilton
Denisha Skilton: "Everything is ready, let the party begin."
-
Peter Rietveld
Peter Rietveld: "A summer evening family garden party in our garden in The Hague, Netherlands."
-
Janet Gale
Janet Gale: "Our Bank Holiday garden party with Morris dancers in Bovey Tracey, Devon."
-
Helen Evans
Helen Evans: "The more the merrier at the sparrows' bathing party in Ruthin, north Wales."
-
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "Taking a break for an important call."
-
Rianne MacArthur
Rianne MacArthur: "Who needs bunting?"
-
Constantinos Vrenas
And finally, Constantinos Vrenas took this photograph of some ants having a feast. The next theme is "well seasoned" and the deadline for entries is 3 September 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.