Your pictures on the theme of 'garden party'

  • 29 August 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "garden party".

  • Children throw hula hoops into the air at night in the garden Síle Marrinan

    Síle Marrinan's children and their friends playing on a warm summer night. This picture is called On the Count of Three.

  • A long table is dressed to seat 120 people Lois Fuller

    Lois Fuller: "Farm to table. A late summer Harvest Festival for over 120 people at Thayer's Corner in Northville, Michigan."

  • Confetti covers a garden path Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "The glitter trail from the party leads you up the garden path."

  • A table is set with food in the garden Denisha Skilton

    Denisha Skilton: "Everything is ready, let the party begin."

  • A fire lights a garden with guests socialising in the background Peter Rietveld

    Peter Rietveld: "A summer evening family garden party in our garden in The Hague, Netherlands."

  • Morris dancers dance in a street party Janet Gale

    Janet Gale: "Our Bank Holiday garden party with Morris dancers in Bovey Tracey, Devon."

  • Sparrow bath in bird fountain Helen Evans

    Helen Evans: "The more the merrier at the sparrows' bathing party in Ruthin, north Wales."

  • A woman dressed formally for an event takes her heels off to walk on the grass and speak on the phone Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "Taking a break for an important call."

  • Hanging pink plants look like bunting Rianne MacArthur

    Rianne MacArthur: "Who needs bunting?"

  • A colony of ants are feasting on a dessert with jam Constantinos Vrenas

    And finally, Constantinos Vrenas took this photograph of some ants having a feast. The next theme is "well seasoned" and the deadline for entries is 3 September 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story