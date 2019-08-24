Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Franck Robichon / EPA Image caption Slovenia's Janja Garnbret on her way to winning gold in bouldering at the Climbing World Championships in Hachioji in Japan.

Image copyright Axel Schmidt / Reuters Image caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sit for a photograph at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. It was Mr Johnson's first overseas visit since entering No 10.

Image copyright Ahmed Jallanzo / EPA Image caption Members of the National Photographers Union of Liberia celebrate World Photography Day in Monrovia.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters Image caption A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St James's Park, London.

Image copyright Duane Duimstra/US Air National Guard/Reuters Image caption Aircraft from the US Air Force Thunderbirds display team sit on the tarmac while a helicopter picks up a downed pilot amid a pyrotechnics simulation during a Vietnam War re-enactment at the Sioux Falls Airshow in South Dakota.

Image copyright Mahmut Serdar Alaku/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Image caption Laundrymen wash clothes in a stream in Banco National Park, Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Image copyright Issei Kato / Reuters Image caption Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong. Since June, Hong Kong has been rocked by protests after the government introduced plans for changes to legislation that would allow for criminal suspects to potentially be extradited to China.

Image copyright Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters Image caption Sudanese civilians join in the celebrations of the signing of Sudan's power-sharing deal that ushers in a new governing council, including both civilians and generals, to pave the way towards elections and civilian rule.

Image copyright Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP Image caption A five-day-old rhinoceros with his mother in the Burgers' Zoo stable in Arnhem.

Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media Image caption Choristers arrive for evensong as Gaia, a 23ft (7m) replica of planet Earth hangs on display inside Peterborough Cathedral. The large installation, created by British artist Luke Jerram, features accurate and detailed imagery from Nasa.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.