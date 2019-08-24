In Pictures

Week in pictures: 17 - 23 August 2019

  • 24 August 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia competes in the bouldering Image copyright Franck Robichon / EPA
Image caption Slovenia's Janja Garnbret on her way to winning gold in bouldering at the Climbing World Championships in Hachioji in Japan.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Image copyright Axel Schmidt / Reuters
Image caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sit for a photograph at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. It was Mr Johnson's first overseas visit since entering No 10.
Photographers celebrate World Photography Day Image copyright Ahmed Jallanzo / EPA
Image caption Members of the National Photographers Union of Liberia celebrate World Photography Day in Monrovia.
A pelican catches a fish Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St James's Park, London.
Pyrotechnics simulation at an airshow Image copyright Duane Duimstra/US Air National Guard/Reuters
Image caption Aircraft from the US Air Force Thunderbirds display team sit on the tarmac while a helicopter picks up a downed pilot amid a pyrotechnics simulation during a Vietnam War re-enactment at the Sioux Falls Airshow in South Dakota.
Laundrymen wash clothes in a stream Image copyright Mahmut Serdar Alaku/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Image caption Laundrymen wash clothes in a stream in Banco National Park, Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester Image copyright Issei Kato / Reuters
Image caption Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong. Since June, Hong Kong has been rocked by protests after the government introduced plans for changes to legislation that would allow for criminal suspects to potentially be extradited to China.
People on a train in Khartoum Image copyright Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters
Image caption Sudanese civilians join in the celebrations of the signing of Sudan's power-sharing deal that ushers in a new governing council, including both civilians and generals, to pave the way towards elections and civilian rule.
A five-day-old rhinoceros with his mother Image copyright Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP
Image caption A five-day-old rhinoceros with his mother in the Burgers' Zoo stable in Arnhem.
Choristers and a replica of the Earth in Peterborough Cathedral Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media
Image caption Choristers arrive for evensong as Gaia, a 23ft (7m) replica of planet Earth hangs on display inside Peterborough Cathedral. The large installation, created by British artist Luke Jerram, features accurate and detailed imagery from Nasa.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics

More on this story