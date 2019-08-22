Your pictures on the theme of 'summer streets'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "summer streets".
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "On the way to the Brooklyn Museum, I encountered this joyous dog cooling off in a fountain."
Chris McKee
Chris McKee: "Street musicians entertaining in the Cathedral Quarter of Lincoln. It was the improvised washing machine that caught my eye."
Barbara Pleskach
Barbara Pleskach: "You never know what to expect on Market Street on Mackinac Island, where there are no cars. Michigan has more high-wheeler clubs than any other state."
Steve Dillon
Steve Dillon: "Cool dude relaxing by a fountain in the centre of Berlin."
Tim Lowe
Tim Lowe sent this picture of a diversion in St Mawes, Cornwall.
Sean Blake
Sean Blake's two sons are shown in this picture titled Barefoot Brothers.
Martina Biccheri
Martina Biccheri spotted this scene in Paris, France.
Florinda de Oliveira
Florinda de Oliveira photographed one of the old cars on the streets of Havana in Cuba.
Manuel Sanguesa
Manuel Sanguesa: "What could be better than to sunbathe in the central reservation of a street in East London."
Natasha Rewari
Natasha Rewari: "Afternoon coffee and conversation in Plaka, Athens."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "People heading to the beach." The next theme is "garden party" and the deadline for entries is 27 August 2019.