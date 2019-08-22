Your pictures on the theme of 'summer streets'

  • 22 August 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "summer streets".

  • Dog in a fountain Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "On the way to the Brooklyn Museum, I encountered this joyous dog cooling off in a fountain."

  • Street musicians in Lincoln Chris McKee

    Chris McKee: "Street musicians entertaining in the Cathedral Quarter of Lincoln. It was the improvised washing machine that caught my eye."

  • Cyclists Barbara Pleskach

    Barbara Pleskach: "You never know what to expect on Market Street on Mackinac Island, where there are no cars. Michigan has more high-wheeler clubs than any other state."

  • Man near a fountain Steve Dillon

    Steve Dillon: "Cool dude relaxing by a fountain in the centre of Berlin."

  • Signs for a road diversion Tim Lowe

    Tim Lowe sent this picture of a diversion in St Mawes, Cornwall.

  • Two brothers on the road Sean Blake

    Sean Blake's two sons are shown in this picture titled Barefoot Brothers.

  • Historic buildings reflected in glass Martina Biccheri

    Martina Biccheri spotted this scene in Paris, France.

  • Car in Havana Florinda de Oliveira

    Florinda de Oliveira photographed one of the old cars on the streets of Havana in Cuba.

  • Man sunbathing on a central reservation Manuel Sanguesa

    Manuel Sanguesa: "What could be better than to sunbathe in the central reservation of a street in East London."

  • People enjoy a coffee Natasha Rewari

    Natasha Rewari: "Afternoon coffee and conversation in Plaka, Athens."

  • Heading to the beach Jenny Downing

    And finally a picture by Jenny Downing of people heading to the beach. The next theme is "garden party" and the deadline for entries is 27 August 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

