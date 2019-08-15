Your pictures on the theme of 'looking down'

  • 15 August 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "looking down".

  • A man watches over his balcony Pete Dadds

    Pete Dadds: "A spectator watches a game of dominoes from his balcony in Old... Havana, Cuba."

  • A birds eye view of a beach full of people laying out Eric Etchart

    Eric Etchart: "This is Monte Clerigo beach, near Aljezur, a very popular place for surfing in the Algarve, Portugal."

  • A view on a person rock-climbing a canyon. Kent Ripplinger

    Kent Ripplinger: "A moment during a climbing trip on Poison Spring... Canyon, Utah, USA"

  • A view of a library from above David Goudy

    David Goudy: "Looking down over the shelves at Seattle Public Library."

  • A big puddle reflects the street Sion Prys

    Sion Prys: "This photo was taken during my morning commute in New York City. The reflection is of Bond Street, a cobblestone street in Manhattan, following an overnight shower."

  • Three people, look down and wave from a lighthouse Christopher Ottaway

    Christopher Ottaway: "Cape Point lighthouse - built at the most south-western point of Africa, where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic."

  • Three dogs look down on to a hippo poking out of a river Anant Ganesh Patel 

    Anant Ganesh Patel: "Some dogs show interest in a hippo in Livingstone, Zambia, Africa."

  • Looking down onto sunbathers on a deck Lucy Cooper

    Lucy Cooper: "Looking down at sunbathers on a deck in Sorrento, Italy."

  • An acrobat is suspended above the street, over peoples heads Andy Skinner

    Andy Skinner: "An acrobat, suspended from a helium balloon, performs above the heads of shoppers at [the] Bull Ring... in Birmingham, England."

  • Looking down on a Dam with mountains in the background Sandra Johnson

    Sandra Johnson: "Standing on the Kolnbrein Dam, in Austria."

  • A herring gull sitting on a lamppost looking down Wing Li

    Wing Li: "Whilst enjoying a crepe in Brighton, Sussex, I noticed this mischievous looking herring gull."

  • Camera men on different levels of scaffolding film a football match Ben Prior-Wandesforde

    Ben Prior-Wandesforde: "Capturing the action from an improvised structure, during a non-league football match."

  • A horse looking down Neil Reynolds

    And finally, Neil Reynolds took a photograph of a horse looking down at him. The next theme is "summer streets" and the deadline for entries is 20 August 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story